Watch: Aryan Khan parties with rumoured girlfriend Larissa Bonesi, Suhana Khan, videos go viral

Aryan Khan's rumoured girlfriend Larissa was seen arriving at the party in a black dress.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Aug 05, 2024, 09:00 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Watch: Aryan Khan parties with rumoured girlfriend Larissa Bonesi, Suhana Khan, videos go viral
Image credit: Viral Bhayani/Instagram
Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan, on Sunday, attended a party at a restaurant in Mumbai. Aryan's rumored girlfriend, Larissa Bonesi, also joined the gathering later, fueling speculation about their relationship.

Shah Rukh Khan's children Aryan and Suhana paused for the paparazzi outside the venue before heading in. Aryan chose a laid-back style in faded jeans and a black t-shirt, while Suhana impressed with a chic brown dress featuring floral patterns.

Later, Aryan's rumoured girlfriend Larissa was seen arriving at the party in a black dress, hurriedly making her way inside as paparazzi were clicking her photos. Earlier, Aryan and Larissa were spotted together at a concert, although neither has officially confirmed their relationship.

Meanwhile, Aryan reportedly purchased two floors for Rs 37 crore in a building located in South Delhi. The property Aryan purchased in Delhi's Panchsheel Park holds emotional value as it was once home to his parents, Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan. According to the Economic Times, the transaction was completed in May 2024, with Aryan paying Rs 2.64 crore in stamp duty.

It's the same building where Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan lived early in their lives. Now, Gauri has personally designed the residence due to its emotional significance for their family. Pradeep Prajapati who is the founder of boutique real estate consultancy firm Wealthvisory Capital, stated, "In Delhi, high-value transactions by Bollywood stars are rare. Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan had also sold his Gulmohar Park property in South Delhi for around Rs 23 crore."

Shah Rukh Khan's children, Suhana Khan and Aryan, have been investing in real estate recently. In January last year, Suhana bought farmland in Alibaug, Maharashtra, for Rs 12.91 crore. A year later, in February 2024, she purchased a beachfront property near Mumbai in coastal Maharashtra, which cost her over Rs 10 crore, including stamp duty.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
