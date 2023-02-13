Search icon
Aryan Khan 'ignores' Ananya Panday again at party in Mumbai, Reddit finds it hilarious: 'This is like the third time...'

Aryan Khan and Ananya Panday crossed paths at a party in Mumbai on Sunday night but did not acknowledge each other.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 13, 2023, 11:20 AM IST

Ananya Panday and Aryan Khan at a party in Mumbai

Aryan Khan attended a brand event in Mumbai on Sunday night along with sister Suhana Khan and some other Bollywood star kinds, including Nysa Devgan. The event also saw in attendance actress Ananya Panday, who had earlier been present at Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding reception on the same evening.

A video from the NV Club party from Sunday night shows Ananya and Aryan – who have been great friends growing up – crossing paths but Aryan fails to notice her. Aryan – the son of actor Shah Rukh Khan – was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in 2021 after a drugs raid and Ananya was also called for questioning during the investigation. Since then, it has been reported that their equation has been frosty. However, many reports have denied this claim as well.

In the latest video, which has been reposted on Reddit, Ananya – dressed in a black saree – crosses a gallery just as Aryan is talking to someone there. As she passes Aryan, she appears to stop and look back at him but he does not break his conversation or look back at him. The actress then turns around and continues walking. The video was posted to Reddit with the caption, “And the tradition continues, this is like the third time. (it's nothing srs but it's just hilarious how he always manages to ignore her in front of the pap and she stares at him for that one second).”

This isn’t the first time Aryan has allegedly ‘ignored’ Ananya in front of photographers in the recent months. A few months ago, he walked away from her as she spoke to him after photographers began to click them. Amid reports of rift, many have claimed that it is just these two trying to keep the limelight away. Many others claimed that she was not even looking at Aryan this time. “Don't think she's looking at him but trying to find someone,” read a comment.

Aryan will soon be making his entertainment debut as a writer-director, helming a web series that he has written and developed himself. Ananya, on the other hand, was most recently seen in Liger. She currently has two films in the pipeline – Kho Gaye Hum Kahan and Dream Girl 2.

