Watch: Arjun Kapoor helps grieving Malaika Arora reach her car as she leaves parents’ home; Kareena, Karisma console her

Video of Arjun Kapoor escorting grieving Malaika Arora to her car as she leaves her parents' house goes viral.

The sudden demise of Malaika Arora’s father has left everyone shocked. His father Anil Mehta reportedly died by suicide and the actress’ industry friends were seen at her parents’ house to console her, and stand by her in the grieving time.

In a video shared by a paparazzi on social media, the actress can be seen exiting her parents’ house along with her sister Amrita Rao and Arjun Kapoor can be seen safely escorting her to the car, and her best friends Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor were also seen standing close by her, ensuring her safety, consoling her as she sat in her car.

Arjun’s concern for Malaika was evident as he stayed by her side throughout the evening. Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor also share a close bond with Malaika Arora and Amrita Rao and are often seen hanging together.

On Wednesday morning, the news of Malaika Arora's father Anil Mehta's death left everyone shocked. Malaika. who was reportedly in Pune at the time of her father’s passing, rushed back to Mumbai upon hearing the tragic news. Amrita Arora, who had visited their parents just a day earlier, arrived with her husband Shakeel Ladak. Malaika's ex-husband Arbaaz Khan was the first person to reach their parents' house after hearing the sudden demise of the actor's father.

According to the police officials, Malaika Arora's father jumped from the sixth floor of his building. A Bandra police team rushed to the spot and shifted him to a hospital, where he was declared dead before arrival, the official said. Just before ending his life, Anil Mehta had called Malaika Arora and her sister Amrita, also an actor, and said he was "sick and tired", said the official without elaborating.

Malaika took to Instagram to mourn her father’s death in a heartwarming post, referring to him as a “gentle soul” and a “devoted grandfather.” She wrote, "We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our dear father Anil Mehta. He was a gentle soul, a devoted grandfather, a loving husband, and our best friend. Our family is in deep shock by this loss and we kindly request privacy from the media and well-wishers during these difficult times. We appreciate your understanding, support, and respect. With Gratitude, Joyce, Malaika, Amrita, Shakeela, Arhaan, Azaan, Rayyan, Casper, ALX, Duffy and Buddy." The cremation will take place on September 12 at the Santacruz Hindu Crematorium in Mumbai.

