Watch: Arjun Kapoor avoids paps as he rushes to be by Malaika Arora's side after her father's suicide

Arjun Kapoor avoided paps as he rushed inside Malaika's father's house in Mumbai. Trigger warning: This article contains a description of self-harm.

Malaika Arora's father Anil Arora's sudden demise has left the industry in shock. After her ex-husband, Arbaaz Khan, reached the actress' father's house in Mumbai, now Arjun Kapoor also reached there and was seen avoiding paps while rushing inside.

On Wednesday, Viral Bhayani shared the video of Arjun Kapoor avoiding paps and rushing inside the actress' father's house. In other videos, the actor was seen talking with the investigator too. According to ANI, Arora jumped off the terrace. His body has been taken for post-mortem and the forensic team has also arrived at the residence. Malaika was also seen wearing a mask as she rushed inside the house avoiding the paps. However, her arrival at the residence was marred by paparazzi and netizens were seen slamming the media for their insensitivity in such a time of grief.

Amrita Arora was also seen hiding her face from the paparazzi as she entered her parents' residence along with Malaika Arora's son Arhaan Khan and her husband. Apart from Arjun Kapoor, Sohail Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Alvira Khan, Sohail Khan's ex-wife Seema Sajdeh, Bunty Sajdeh, Salim Khan, and others were also seen at the residence. Arjun Kapoor was seen expressing condolences to the Khan family with folded hands.

Malaika Arora's father worked in the Indian Merchant Navy. Anil Arora was a Punjabi Hindu who belonged to the Indian border town of Fazilka. Her parents separated when she was just 11 and her sister was just 6 and since then they have been raised by their mother. According to reports, Anil Arora jumped off the terrace, however, no suicide note has been yet found at his residence.

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora made their romance official in 2019. The couple used to share several photos together from their vacation on social media and were even planning to get married. However, recent reports claim that the two have parted ways and have been living separately for a long time now.

