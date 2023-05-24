Watch: Arijit Singh schools fan trying to push his 2-year-old daughter towards him during concert in old video

Arijit Singh schools fan during concert

Arijit Singh has impressed the audience time and again with her soulful voice and beautiful songs. The singer has earned a huge fan following with his hard work. Recently, a video went viral on social media wherein the singer can be seen schooling a fan who was trying to push his ‘2-year-old daughter’ towards him during a live concert. Fans appreciated the singer for his ‘rightful’ move.

On Tuesday, a Reddit user BollyBlinds N Gossip posted a video of Arjit Singh from his Aurangabad concert wherein he could be seen schooling a fan for trying to push her daughter towards him on stage. The caption of the video reads, “Arijit Singh rightfully schooling a fan who was pushing his child towards him.”

In the video, Arijit Singh could be seen saying, “Why do you want to risk her life? you want to come she doesn’t. She’s a kid. She was very happy but she doesn’t want to do this, you want to do this.”

Netizens came in support of the singer for schooling the fan. One of the fans wrote, “The struggle of desi kids dealing with their parents pushing their ambitions onto them sigh.” Another wrote, “Who even brings a 2-year-old to a concert? Poor child.” Another wrote, “I'm liking this new version of Arijit a lot! Rightfully schooling the weirdos at his concerts! Ek hi toh dil hai Arijit, kitni baar jeetoge?”

Earlier, another video from the same concert took rounds on social media wherein he was seen schooling a fan who pulled his hand during the concert which caused injury. He was seen saying in the video, “You were pulling me. Please come on stage. Listen, I have been struggling, okay? You have to understand this. You are here to have fun, no problem. But If I am not able to perform, you are not able to have fun, that's as simple as that. You pulling me like that…now my hands are shaking. should I leave?”

Meanwhile, Arijit Singh who made his Bollywood debut with Mithoon’s composition Phir Mohabbat from Murder 2 and since then has been giving a number of hit songs. Some of his recent soulful melodies include Bedardeya from Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar, Jhoome Jo Pathaan from Pathaan, Aapna Bana le from Bhediya, and Kesariya from Brahmastra.

