Watch: Arbaaz Khan reaches ex-wife Malaika Arora's home after her father's suicide

Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora's father Anil Arora passed away on Wednesday (September 11). He reportedly died by suicide at his residence in Bandra, Mumbai.

According to ANI, Anil Arora jumped off the terrace. His body has been taken for post-mortem. Visuals from outside their residence show Malaika's ex-husband, actor-producer Arbaaz Khan, along with a few cops. He was the first ones to reach Arora's residence.

The police team is present at Malaika Arora's residence and are yet to determine the reason behind the suicide of the actress' father. The actress, who is currently in Pune is on her way to her father's residence in Mumbai. Meanwhile, Amrita Arora is all yet to reach her father's residence.

Malaika Arora's parents got divorced when she was 11 years old. Anil Arora, worked in the Indian Merchant Navy. Anil Arora was a Punjabi Hindu who belonged from the Indian border town of Fazilka. The actress' mother Joyce Polycarp, is a Malayali Christian. The actress and her sister Amrita Arora were primarly raised by their mother. After the separation, her mother relocated from Thane to Chembur with both daughters.

Earlier, during a chat with a magazine, Malaika Arora had opened up on her parents’ separation. The actress also believes her fundamentals in life keep her in good shape. She had said, “My parents’ separation allowed me to observe my mother through a new and unique lens. I learned a rock-steady work ethic and the value of getting up each morning to do whatever it takes to become fiercely independent.” She had added, “I had a wonderful childhood, but it wasn’t easy. In fact, in retrospect, the word I would use to describe it is tumultuous. But tough times teach you important lessons too.”

Meanwhile, Malaika Arora got married to Arbaaz Khan in 1997 and the couple parted ways in 2017, 19 years after their marriage. They have one son Arhaan from their marriage and have been co-parenting him since then. While Arbaaz Khan is now married to Sshura Khan, on the other hand, Malaika Arora, who as in a relationship with Arjun Kapoor, has reportedly parted ways with the actor. however, the actress is yet to address the rumours.

