Watch: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli join Farhan Akhtar, Karan Johar in fight against domestic violence

After TV celebs released a video yesterday conveying to their fans, the value of time, Bollywood celebrities have now come forward like Vidya Balan, Anushka Sharma, Madhuri Dixit, Farhan Akhtar, Dia Mirza, and filmmaker Karan Johar among others to call out domestic violence in a new video posted on Twitter. The video also features Indian skipper Virat Kohli.

In the video, celebs say, "During the lockdown, there has been a sharp increase in the number of domestic violence cases. To all the men, we say, 'Now is the time to stand up against this violence'. To all the women, we say, 'Now is the time to break your silence. If you are witness to domestic violence in your home if you are witness to domestic violence in your neighborhood, report. If you are a survivor of domestic violence, report it. Let us put a lockdown on domestic violence.'"

The video was shared by Madhuri on her Twitter handle. She wrote, "It is so disappointing to see the rise in cases of domestic violence when we are fighting with a pandemic, Let us all put a lockdown on domestic violence and dial 100 if we are aware of any such thing happening around us. Now is the time when we all need each other the most."

The video comes after the number of reported cases of domestic violence continue to increase. In a video message, Maharashtra's Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said, "It is not the culture of Maharashtra to mistreat women. I will not tolerate it. Any woman facing such injustice should dial 100, and police will come to help you. There are two more helplines, 1800120820050 and 18001024040, where complaints can be raised and counselors will be available."