Watch: Anushka Sharma's first audition video goes viral, netizens say 'she is better than nepo kids'

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma is 18 years old in her first audition video that is going viral.

Anushka Sharma, who is one of the most talented and highly paid actresses in India, is the most loved actress in India. She has worked really hard to get there, and now, a video of her first audition is going viral on social media.

She can be heard telling that her age is 18 in the video. Anushka looks so innocent and beautiful in the video, social media users are reacting to it. One of them wrote, “She is better than nepo kids..she struggle and become a star.” The second one said, “She looked so good without the nose and lip surgery.” The third person said, “Why nobody talks about how she is so so beautiful and cute.”

The fourth one said, “she's so beautiful.” The fifth one said, “She had a rhinoplasty I guess. But NGL she looks very cute.” The sixth one said, “And then she got Rabne banadi Jodi with Srk.” The seventh one said, “And after that, She became star by performing lead role in her first movie ‘Rab ne bana di jodi'...”

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the most loved Bollywood couples. Recently, there have been rumors that the couple is expecting their second child, however, the couple has not yet confirmed the same. Now, a photo of the couple wherein Anushka can be seen flaunting her baby bump is going viral on social media.

In the viral picture shared by a Reddit user, Anushka Sharma can be seen cradling her baby bump while posing with Virat Kohli. Virat wraps his right arm around Anushka’s shoulder as she smiles for the camera in the picture. Anushka can be seen wearing a golden saree and looks pregnant. However, the photo is not a recent one and seems to be photoshopped.

In 2018, Anushka Sharma sizzled in a golden saree on Diwali. The actress also shared a picture with her husband and cricketer Virat Kohli on Instagram and wrote, "Happy Diwali from our home. May you all find the light in you this Diwali .." Anushka’s brother Karnesh Sharma had also shared the couple’s pic in the same outfits on his Instagram Stories in 2018.