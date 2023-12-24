Headlines

COVID-19 surge: Maharashtra reports 50 new cases, 9 JN.1 infections

Aishwarya comments on Munawar-Mannara's relationship, calls Ankita undeserving to win Bigg Boss: 'Bas apne pati ke...'

BCCI unlikely to send Indian team to Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2025; this nation may host India’s matches

Shubman Gill takes selfie with Lion, enjoys African Safari ahead of Boxing Day Test - See pics

Watch: Anushka Sharma's first audition video goes viral, netizens say 'she is better than nepo kids'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Shubman Gill takes selfie with Lion, enjoys African Safari ahead of Boxing Day Test - See pics

Watch: Anushka Sharma's first audition video goes viral, netizens say 'she is better than nepo kids'

Meet man who leads company of USD 2.3 billion turnover group, son of Indian billionaire, fitness enthusiast

Bollywood actresses who were asked to get their skin colour lightened

8 superfoods for weight loss

6 yoga poses to relieve elbow pain

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Ind Vs SA test: Rohit, Kohli, and Bumrah back for SA tests, 12 players return home; know full update

Pakistan protest: Who is Mahrang Baloch? the woman leading Baloch protest in PAK capital Islamabad

Government suspends new WFI body, Sanjay Singh's election as federation chief revoked

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan greets fans gathered outside Mannat with folded hands post Dunki success

Aishwarya comments on Munawar-Mannara's relationship, calls Ankita undeserving to win Bigg Boss: 'Bas apne pati ke...'

Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Rajkumar Hirani film Dunki to be screened at Rashtrapati Bhavan, fans say 'make it tax-free'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Watch: Anushka Sharma's first audition video goes viral, netizens say 'she is better than nepo kids'

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma is 18 years old in her first audition video that is going viral.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 24, 2023, 10:52 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Anushka Sharma, who is one of the most talented and highly paid actresses in India, is the most loved actress in India. She has worked really hard to get there, and now, a video of her first audition is going viral on social media.

She can be heard telling that her age is 18 in the video. Anushka looks so innocent and beautiful in the video, social media users are reacting to it. One of them wrote, “She is better than nepo kids..she struggle and become a star.” The second one said, “She looked so good without the nose and lip surgery.” The third person said, “Why nobody talks about how she is so so beautiful and cute.”

The fourth one said, “she's so beautiful.” The fifth one said, “She had a rhinoplasty I guess. But NGL she looks very cute.” The sixth one said, “And then she got Rabne banadi Jodi with Srk.” The seventh one said, “And after that, She became star by performing lead role in her first movie ‘Rab ne bana di jodi'...”

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the most loved Bollywood couples. Recently, there have been rumors that the couple is expecting their second child, however, the couple has not yet confirmed the same. Now, a photo of the couple wherein Anushka can be seen flaunting her baby bump is going viral on social media. 

In the viral picture shared by a Reddit user, Anushka Sharma can be seen cradling her baby bump while posing with Virat Kohli. Virat wraps his right arm around Anushka’s shoulder as she smiles for the camera in the picture. Anushka can be seen wearing a golden saree and looks pregnant. However, the photo is not a recent one and seems to be photoshopped. 

In 2018, Anushka Sharma sizzled in a golden saree on Diwali. The actress also shared a picture with her husband and cricketer Virat Kohli on Instagram and wrote, "Happy Diwali from our home. May you all find the light in you this Diwali .." Anushka’s brother Karnesh Sharma had also shared the couple’s pic in the same outfits on his Instagram Stories in 2018. 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Delhi NCR: Schools may switch to online classes due to GRAP 3 restrictions

Meet actor who made debut with Aamir Khan, was a superstar, career got ruined due to...

Arbaaz Khan wedding: Salim Khan, Arhaan Khan, Nirvaan Khan arrive at Arpita Khan's Mumbai house

Gautam Gambhir reacts to Sanju Samson’s ton in IND vs SA decider, says ‘century marks beginning of his…'

12th Fail OTT release: Here's when and where you can watch Vikrant Massey, Vidhu Vinod Chopra's sleeper hit

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE