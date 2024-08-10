WATCH: Anushka Sharma reveals glimpse of her son Akaay Kohli for the first time —Can you spot the hidden detail?

Anushka Sharma recently shared a cryptic photo on her Instagram account. The post, which appeared on August 8, showcased a seemingly ordinary setting: a table with an assortment of popsicles, celery, and vegetables. But a closer look revealed something intriguing—a toddler's hand, splattered with paint, reaching towards the treats. The question on everyone’s mind: Is this a glimpse of baby Akaay Kohli, or another family member?

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, the beloved celebrity couple, have been known for their discretion regarding their children's privacy. Recently, Anushka provided a fleeting peek into their family life by sharing a photo of a hand, possibly belonging to their son Akaay Kohli, reaching for popsicles. The child's hand, covered in paint, hints at a playful summer activity, but the exact identity of the child remains shrouded in mystery as Anushka carefully avoids showing his face.

The photo was shared amidst a growing demand from fans eager to see more of the couple’s children. Previously, Anushka had offered a glimpse of their daughter Vamika but has remained equally secretive about Akaay Kohli. The latest post adds another layer to this ongoing narrative, stirring excitement and curiosity among followers.

Previously, on Father's Day, Sharma had shared another cryptic post featuring a footprint. One foot appeared to belong to Akaay Kohli, with what seemed like Virat Kohli's footprint beside it. This post was met with enthusiasm from fans, who showered it with love, though the face of Akaay Kohli remained hidden.

Adding to the mystery, recent sightings of the Sharma-Kohli family in London have surfaced. A fan video captured the couple, dressed in casual loungewear, shopping for flowers with Akaay Kohli in tow. This sighting provided evidence of their temporary relocation abroad, but the question of whether Akaay Kohli’s face will ever be publicly revealed continues to captivate their audience.