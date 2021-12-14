WATCH: Anushka Sharma left in tears, here's why

That Anushka Sharma is an animal lover is no secret. Proud parent to a dog, Dude, Anushka's Instagram photos with her furry friends is proof that the actress is fond of animals.

Recently, taking to her Instagram Stories, Anushka Sharma shared a video of a man resuscitating an injured monkey. The video showcases a person giving emergency cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) to the animal. The video, originally by Ted The Stoner, showcases a man with an unconscious monkey lying on the roadside. The man is seen performing mouth-to-mouth resuscitation. Fianlly, he succeeds in reviving the monkey and giving him a new lease of life. Towards the end of the video, the man is seen cuddling the money like his own baby and smiling at the camera.

Sharing the post, Anushka dropped three loudly crying face emojis to express how overwhelmed she was watching the video.

The Instagram handle Ted The Stoner shared the original video with the caption, "In a heart-warming video, a man is seen trying to save an injured monkey by giving it emergency CPR. The video of him saving the monkey has now gone viral on social media. Bless his heart."

Check out Anushka Sharma's post and the original video here:

Both Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are animal lovers. Earlier this year, Virat had in fact, started two rehabilitation centres near Mumbai. One of the centres is dedicated to the treatment of injured animals. "We are proud to announce that after months of hard work, our Trauma & Rehab Centre for Stray Animals in association with Vivaldis & Awaaz is now ready for operations. The Malad centre will treat injured stray animals & provide them with medical support," tweeted Virat Kohli.

Earlier, he had thanked his wife Anushka Sharma for inspiring him for working towards this cause. "Looking after the welfare of animals is a cause very close to my heart now as Anushka is very passionate about this issue. Her vision to help stray animals across India is truly inspiring for me and since I have met her, I have tried to understand more about animal rights and the urgent need for medical assistance for strays," read a part of Virat's statement.