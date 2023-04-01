Watch: Anupam Kher shares first video from inside NMACC grand auditorium, calls it 'desh ki dharohar'

Anupam Kher/Instagram

The inauguration of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre was a star-studded event and the glamourous event became the talk of the town. Many Bollywood celebs graced the launch and the pics from the event are taking rounds on the internet. While the fans are busy admiring the celebs, Anupam Kher shared the view of the newly launched studio theatre.

On Saturday, Anupam Kher shared a glimpse of NMACC in a video that he dropped on Instagram. In the video, the actor can be seen showing the inside details of the centre and can be heard saying, “Duniya ke kisi bhi cultural centre se iska muqabla ho sakta hai, balki main to kahunga aur bhi better hai unse(It can give competition to any cultural centre in the world and in fact, I would say it is much better than them)." The actor added, “Yeh humare desh ki dharohar hai (This is the heritage of India) and I would like to Thank Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani for building this ‘state of art’ auditorium or centre and this is what Indian power is all about. Jai Ho.”

The actor called the centre spectacular and captioned the video, “What a SPECTACULAR #CulturalCentre #NitaMukeshAmbani has built in the heart of #Mumbai! Undoubtedly one of the best in the world. So proud to be the 1st guest to enter the newly built auditorium! And attend the inaugural show #CivilisationToNation brilliantly directed by my friend #FerozAbbasKhan. Jai Ho! #TheGreatIndianMusical #TheGrandTheatre #OpeningNight @nmacc.india.”

About Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre

The Cultural Centre is built in the heart of Mumbai and is home to state-of-art facilities which include, the 2000-seat grand theatre, the 250-seat studio and the dynamic 12S-seat Cube. The centre’s concourse shows a majestic mix of public art by many known Indian and global artists.

While talking about the cultural center, Nita Ambani called it an ‘ode to India’ and said, “NMACC is an ode to India. To the rich legacy and heritage which we have inherited. Hope it nurtures talent and becomes home to art, artisans, and the audience. We hope to get the best of India and the world here."

Mukesh Ambani on the other hand believed it to be the start of a ‘new era’ and said, “It marks India's coming of age in new India and a new era. We now have the infrastructure to produce world-class content and invite everyone from the rest of the world to India. Hope to have original shows and original content from here from India and that goes to the broadway.”

