Bollywood

Watch: Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga mobbed, gets stuck in parking lot in US

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's fans mobbed him at an event in US post Animal success.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 09, 2023, 02:42 PM IST

A week ago, Sandeep Reddy Vanga's latest movie Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor, stormed into theaters and swiftly earned the title of a blockbuster on its opening day. This film marks Sandeep's third directorial venture following the success stories of Arjun Reddy with Vijay Deverakonda and Kabir Singh starring Shahid Kapoor.

Despite having directed only three films, Sandeep has become a popular face. Recently, a group of enthusiastic fans mobbed him during an event in Dallas, Texas. Attempting to leave the venue, Sandeep found himself surrounded by a crowd of passionate admirers chanting his name, making his exit a bit challenging.

In the first week, Animal collected Rs 337.58 crore from all the languages, including Rs 300.81 crore from Hindi, Rs 33.45 crore from Telugu, Rs 2.73 crore from Tamil, Rs 0.52 crore from Kannada and Rs 0.07 crore from Malayalam. Till now, Animal has earned Rs 361.08 crores in eight days.

Till Thursday, Animal had earned Rs 481 crore gross worldwide in its first five days and hence, Animal has also crossed the Rs 500 crore gross mark at the global box office. The Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial is the fourth Bollywood film to achieve this landmark after Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan and Jawan, and Sunny Deol's Gadar 2. Animal is nearing Sanju's worldwide total of Rs 588 crores, racing to become Ranbir Kapoor's highest-grossing film.

Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, Animal also stars Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, Suresh Oberoi, Prem Chopra and Shakti Kapoor in pivotal roles. The film has received polarising reactions from audiences, with one half calling it raw and real and the other half criticising it for its toxic masculinity and excessive violence.

With the early trends, it seems like Animal will be an unstoppable force until Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki and Prabhas' Salaar arrive in cinemas. Both anticipated flicks will be released in cinemas on December 22

