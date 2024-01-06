Headlines

IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad probable playing XI

Fatty liver: ​8 fruits that can help detox liver

Top 9 lowest totals against India in Tests

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Watch: Animal actor Manjot Singh saves girl from killing herself in viral video, netizens call him 'real hero'

Manjot Singh, who is known for his role in Animal, can be seen saving the girl who was jumping to her death.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated: Jan 06, 2024, 10:03 AM IST

Manjot Singh
A video of Animal actor Manjot Singh from 2019 has gone viral on social media. In the clip, he can be seen saving a girl who is trying to kill herself by jumping from the college building. The clip is from 2019 when Manjot was pursuing BTech from Sharda University in Greater Noida.

Sharing the video, Manjot wrote, “this happened in 2019 a girl was committing SUICIDE and by the grace of god I was able to save her I was in right place at the right time. We all face problems and hardships "Sometimes even to live is an act of courage.”

Watch:

Social media users have reacted to the clip and called him ‘real hero’. One of them wrote, “Real Animal saving human.” The second one said, “Superhero you are.” The third one said, “Your act of saving a girl's life is a beautiful reflection of the Sikh way of life - selfless service and compassion. You've truly embodied the spirit of #SarbatdaBhala #SikhValues #chardhikala.”  The fourth person commented, “Bhai yeh nai pata thaa tussi real-life hero bhi ho Great.”The fifth one said, “I was there . Saw the whole incident , thank god you were present at the right time and saved a life.”

Filmmaker Karan Johar praised Ranbir Kapoor's latest blockbuster, Sandeep Reddy Vanga-directed Animal. The action drama has broken several box office records but even faced criticism for its narrative. However, Karan called Animal 'best film of the year' and even revealed that he had seen the movie twice. 

Karan attended the Galatta Plus roundtable discussion with Sandeep Reddy, Rani Mukerji, Taapsee Pannu, Prithvi Konanur, Jude Anthany Joseph, and Rima Das. In the conversation, Karan lauded Sandeep's 'conviction-based narrative storytelling', and admitted that he feared sharing views on Animal for being judged. 

Karan said, "People have come up to me after I spoke about how much I loved Animal, and said, 'You have made Rocky Aur Rani,' That's the vaccination for a film like Animal. It's the opposite extreme. I said that 'I cannot disagree with you more', because Animal to me, is the best film of the year. It took me a while to reach to this statement and a lot of courage because when you are around people, you fear judgment. Like during the time of Kabir Singh, which I also loved... I was like I am going to say this and I am going to get dirty looks from certain people but I don't care anymore."

