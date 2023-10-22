Watch: Anil Kapoor returns as Mr India? Boney Kapoor shares 'work in progress' video, hints at sequel

Fans demand Mr India sequel after Boney Kapoor took to Instagram and shared a video of Anil Kapoor from a new advertisement.

On Saturday, Boney Kapoor took to Instagram and shared a video of Anil Kapoor from a new advertisement. This nostalgic appearance sparked renewed requests for a sequel to the original film.

Sharing the video, Boney Kapoor wrote, "Work in progress for a big screen appearance. #MrIndia #MrIndia2. @AnilKapoor." As soon as this video went viral, fans demanded for a sequel. One of them wrote, "Very nice video of movie trailer and best of luck for success movie from an auto driver Chennai and congratulations sir."

Watch:

On Friday, Anil Kapoor caught netizens' attention after he removed all the posts from his Instagram profile. The actor who has 5.8 million followers, Insta feed has no posts, and even the display picture (DP) of the actor is blank. This has left the netizens and his fans intrigued.

Is this a major hint about the much-awaited Mr India 2? As per a report of News18, the portal quoted a source that said, "“Anil Kapoor has gone ‘invisible’ on social media as a point to kick off Mr India 2. Like his character in Mr India (1987), he is going invisible on social media."

Here's Anil Kapoor's Instagram page

The portal reached out to Anil's brother, Boney Kapoor, who is the producer of the 1987 blockbuster. Boney reacted to Anil's empty Instagram feed. While speaking to News18, Boney said, "Let me see, I haven’t seen it myself. But he did mention to me that he wants to show me something,” he said, speaking about the changes made to Anil’s Instagram account. “I don’t think I will be able to talk about (Mr India 2’s announcement) until everything mature." Even Anil's daughter, actress Sonam shared a screenshot of his feed, on her Instagram story, and wrote, "Dad!!?"

For the unversed, Mr India was directed by Shekhar Kapur, and it was among the top blockbusters of 1987. The film starred an ensemble cast, including Anil Kapoor as Arun Verma, a simple man who manages an orphanage and gains access to a watch that makes him invisible. The film also starred Sridevi, who played the role of a stern journalist. Amrish Puri stars as iconic villain Mogambo, Satish Kaushik as Calendar, Harish Patel as Roopchand, and Annu Kapoor as Editor Gaitonde.