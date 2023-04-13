Watch: Anil Kapoor pays emotional tribute to Satish Kaushik on his birth anniversary, says 'I wish we had more time'

Anil Kapoor Satish Kaushik

April 13, 2023, marks Satish Kaushik's 67th birth anniversary, and the late actor's co-star and close friend Anil Kapoor gave an emotional, heartfelt tribute to him. Satish and Anil's friendship go way back to 1982. The two actors have worked in multiple films including Woh 7 Din, Mr India, Jamai Raja, and several other films. Satish even directed Anil in Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja and Badhaai Ho Badhaai. The duo's last film was Thar (2022).

To pay homage to the late actor, Anil shared a 3-minute reel on his Instagram. The video is a mashup of scenes from their films, including Mr India, Deewana Mastana, Calcutta Mail, Gharwali Baharwali, Woh 7 Din, Ram Lakhan, Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain, Jamai Raja, Thar and other titles. The reel is supported by the song, Zindagi Ki Reet from Mr India, in the background. The emotional music and the lyrics of the song will make you feel the loss of the late actor.

Here's the video

Anil shared the reel with an emotional note for Kaushik, "While I sit here trying to find the right words or just any words really to express what I feel right now…I want to fill books telling you what you mean to me but I know you already knew that…in the 3 mins of this video, I relived so many of our memories. I wish we had more time…I wish I could call you and tell you just one more time how lucky I am to have you in my life….I miss you beyond words Satish…I pray that everyone has a friend like you in their life because you were a true blessing…Happy Birthday my friend…"

Satish has considered Anil and Anupam Kher among his dear friends. Kaushik even disclosed that Anil forced his producer brother Boney Kapoor to give him a bigger remuneration for Woh 7 Din (1982). Satish Kaushik passed away on March 9, 2023. The actor was last seen on screen in Chhatriwali, which was released earlier this year. Kaushik will next be seen playing Jagjivan Ram in Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming film Emergency.