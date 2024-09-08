Twitter
Watch: Angry Karan Aujla stops live concert after fan throws shoe at him, asks him for 'one-on-one' fight

While Karan Aujla was singing and dancing during his live concert in London, someone in the audience threw a shoe at him.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Sep 08, 2024, 01:22 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Watch: Angry Karan Aujla stops live concert after fan throws shoe at him, asks him for 'one-on-one' fight
Image credit:Twitter
Singer Karan Aujla, who is touring the UK, stopped his show in London when someone threw a shoe at him and reacted angrily. Videos and photos of the incident at the O2 Arena are doing rounds on social media.

While Karan Aujla was singing and dancing, someone in the audience threw a shoe at him. The shoe hit the singer and landed close to him. After this, Karan can be heard saying, "Hold on! Who was that, I f*****g telling you to come up on the stage. Let’s do one-to-one right now. I know how to fight. Don't be throwing your shoes in shame. (Talking to a person) was it you? What are you trying to do? Come on, please. I don't want you to see anything wrong. Be respectful."

According to Times of India, he also said, "I am not singing that bad that you hit me with shoes. If any of you have a problem with me, then come directly on the stage and talk… because I am not saying anything wrong.” In another video, the person who threw the shoe was seen being escorted out of the venue by security.

Meanwhile, Karan Aujla has rapidly ascended to popular culture stardom with his recent Vicky Kaushal collaboration, and he's following it up with a massive multi-city Indian headlining tour! Hot on the heels of making history at the JUNO Fan Choice Award, the critically acclaimed Punjabi music superstar will be bringing his highly anticipated ‘It Was All A Dream World Tour’ to Indian shores later this year.

The India leg of the world tour will mark the India-born Canada-based artist’s maiden arena tour in the country. Billed as a culture-shifting mission to take this modern Punjabi sound forward and make it a part of global music conversations, ‘It Was All A Dream World Tour’ is already selling out record-breaking tickets across global territories such as Canada (August 2024), United Kingdom (September 2024) and New Zealand (October 2024).

Presented and produced by Team Innovation and supported by Live Nation, the winter arena tour will kick off in the first week of December 2024 and travel across Chandigarh, Bengaluru, New Delhi and Mumbai. Aujla will be joined by long-time collaborator and Toronto-based producer Ikky in all four cities. The ‘ItWas All A Dream World Tour’ follows the release of his billboard-charting records ‘Making Memories,’ and ‘Street Dreams’. Aujila’s Indian fans can expect a dynamic and electrifying performance, filled with surefire crowd pleasers such as ‘Admiring You’, ’Tauba Tauba’ and ‘Softly’ amongst others from his extensive catalogue, which are a signature blend of Punjabi folk and contemporary sounds.

It Was All A Dream India Tour 2024 Dates

• Saturday, 7th December 2024- Chandigarh
• Friday, 13th December 2024- Bengaluru
• Sunday, 15th December 2024 - New Delhi
• Saturday, 21st December 2024 - Mumbai

