Watch: Angad Bedi and Janhvi Kapoor rehearse 'My Name Is Lakhan' song during 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl' prep

Janhvi Kapoor and Angad Bedi shared screen space for the first time in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. The actors played on-screen siblings in the film and had a fun sequence of shaking their leg together. In Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, both are shown as Hindi movie lovers and dance on popular Ram Lakhan song 'My Name Is Lakhan' originally picturised on Anil Kapoor. On Monday, Angad took to his Instagram page and shared the rehearsal video with Janhvi.

In the video, both are seen enacting the exact same scene as shown in the film. Moreover, both Angad and Janhvi are acing the steps of the chartbuster song. Angad captioned the video stating, "Dance like nobody’s watching.. @anilskapoor sir this is a tribute to you. Rehearsal scene from our film #gunjansaxenathekargilgirl when Gunjan expresses, ”dada main pilot ban na chahti hoon”. #dhinakdhindha #rampampam my #mondaymotivation #dance."

Check out the video below:

Earlier while talking to IANS, Angad was all praises for Janhvi. He had said, "We would rehearse together, eat together and she would spend time even with (Angad's family) Neha and Mehr. Even before our dance rehearsals, she would take her shoes off and take blessings from the floor she would dance on...always wanting to improve and try and do each scene many times over in as many variations as possible."

The Pink actor also shared, "Every artist has a process. Janhvi is the most spontaneous artiste and a very respectful person."

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is directed by Sharan Sharma.