Watch: Ananya Panday teaches Amitabh Bachchan Gen Z slangs, Kartik Aaryan shows him how to make Korean heart sign on KBC 17

Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday will be seen promoting their upcoming romantic comedy Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri on Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 on December 19.

The upcoming Friday episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati promises to be a laughter riot and lively banter, as Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday will be seen gracing the hot seat alongside esteemed host Amitabh Bachchan. Kartik and Ananya are currently on a promotional spree for their romantic comedy Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri slated to release on Christmas.

During an engaging and light-hearted conversation, Ananya embraces her Gen Z roots and gives Big B a playful crash course in Gen Z slang. From 'OOTD' and 'Drip' to No Cap', these terms leave Amitabh confused but curious. The megastar will be seen trying to understand their meanings, entertaining the audience in the process.

The moment turns funnier when Ananya calls him a "drip", meaning someone stylish and cool. Big B, unfamiliar with the term, jokes that "drip" to him means water falling from the ceiling, making everyone laugh. Adding a heartfelt compliment to the banter, Ananya says, "Amitabh Bachchan is the greatest in the world, no cap, meaning truly the greatest."

The episode, which will air on Sony TV and stream on SonyLIV at 9 pm, December 19, will be seen turning even more memorable as Kartik teaches Big B a few gestures, including the Korean heart sign. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor, the Call Me Bae actress will also be seen grooving with the Sholay star on the iconic dance number Jumma Chumma De De from the 1991 blockbuster Hum.

Meanwhile, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is directed by Sameer Vidwans and produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla's Dharma Productions and Kishor Arora's Namah Pictures. It will clash at the box office Agastya Nanda, Dharmendra, Jaideep Ahlawat-starrer war drama Ikkis, directed by Sriram Raghavan and produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, on December 25.

