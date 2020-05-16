Watch: Anand Ahuja gets playful, bites and kisses Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are one of the most adorable couples from B-Town. The couple does not shy away from PDA on video and the same happened with a recent video, where Anand was seen trying to bite and kissing Sonam.

As Sonam started capturing the video, Anand kept his hand in a way that it appeared he would adjust his hair, but he surprised everyone by trying to bite Sonam. After she moved away giggling, Anand also laughed and soon after, gave her a kiss and moved away as Sonam still held him in her arms.

Watch the video here:

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are currently residing in Delhi. The couple flew down from London after coronavirus outbreak and expressed gratitude to be back in India, stating they are glad to be tested in Indian airports, something which was lacking in London airports.

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja was last seen in 2019 film 'The Zoya Factor' opposite Dulquer Salmaan. Anand Ahuja is a businessman who runs a footwear brand called Bhane. He has ventured his business in London, Delhi as well as Mumbai. The couple got married in a lavish wedding in 2018.