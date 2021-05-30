Watch Amrita Rao's hilarious video in response to VIRAL 'Jal Li Jiye' memes from 'Vivah'

After the internet was flooded by ‘Jal Lijiye’ memes on Saturday (May 29), actress Amrita Rao on Sunday (May 30) took to her social media and shared her hilarious response to the memes.

It all started when netizens used a still of Amrita Rao, from a scene in her 2006 movie ‘Vivah’ and created memes with it that went viral on social media within no time. In the original scene, Amrita character Poonam offers water to the guests and says ‘Jal Lijiye’ (Please drink water).

Dressed in a yellow t-shirt and blue skirt, Amrita in her video offers ‘jal’ to her viewers with the music from ‘Vivah’ playing in the background. What the actor did next will make you split into laughter.

Watch the video here:

Amrita’s fans found her ‘Jaw Lijiye’ video extremely funny and expressed their views in the comments.

This is what our society should look like- Quenching each other's thirst in need. pic.twitter.com/avmOAVjSMA — Gyan-gadhar (@Gian_ka_Gyan) May 30, 2021

Meanwhile, here are some rib-tickling ‘Jal Lijiye’ memes shared by netizens:

Maruti to Toyota After Ciaz rebadging: #jallijiye Toyota: Ab WagonR Dijiye pic.twitter.com/rNTiRPJLt6 — Mohit Soni (@MohitSoniTZ) May 29, 2021

It’s been 18 years since the release of Amrita’s second film ‘Ishq Vishk’. In an earlier conversation with DNA, the actor said, “I have very very fond memories of Ishq Vishk. I remember we were in Cape Town, we had gone for a song shoot. When we travelling back on our bus, Shahid I remember asked me 'How do you give all these expressions? Where do you learn them?' So I said, 'I think Alka Ji (Alka Yagnik) sings so beautifully that I don't know what I do. I just try to give expressions to her voice, it happens, it comes’.”

Currently, Amrita is on a maternity break as she welcomed a baby boy with her husband RJ Anmol on November 1, 2020. The couple has been sharing cute moments with their son on Instagram.