Watch: Amitabh Bachchan tears up recalling Dhirubhai Ambani offering help during bankruptcy, 'Iska bura waqt...'

Amitabh Bachchan said he was also invited to Dhirubhai Ambani’s home for a special occasion. "When he saw me, he called me and asked me to sit with him. I felt a little awkward. I told him that I was comfortable there with my friends but..."

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, back in the 90s, went through a lot of financial trouble when his company was in debt and his personal finances were also reduced to "zero". At the time, it was the late Dhirubhai Ambani who had offered to help the actor to end all his woes. In a 2017 event to celebrate four decades of Reliance Foundation, Amitabh Bachchan gave a speech remembering Dhirubhai Ambani and also shared how the businessman had shown him kindness during a difficult time in his life.

Amitabh Bachchan in an old video shared by Bollywood Tehelka said, "There was a phase in my life when I went bankrupt. The company I had built suffered losses, I had debts, and my personal bank balance was zero. All my avenues to earn were shut and the government raided my house."

Amitabh Bachchan started his company Amitabh Bachchan Corporation Limited in the 1990s but the venture failed leaving the Bachchan family in immense debt. Recalling how Dhirubhai Ambani helped him, Amitabh Bachchan said that the businessman learned about his situation and told his younger son, Anil Ambani, "Iska bura waqt hai, isey kuch paise de do (It is a bad time for him, lend him some money)."

Amitabh Bachchan said when Anil Ambani came to him, he was touched by the gesture. "Whatever he had to offer, all my financial troubles would have been solved. I got emotional at his generosity but turned it down. God was kind and after some tough days, the tide changed. I started getting work and slowly I could repay all my debts."

Amitabh Bachchan said he was also invited to Dhirubhai Ambani’s home for a special occasion. "When he saw me, he called me and asked me to sit with him. I felt a little awkward. I told him that I was comfortable there with my friends but he insisted and made me sit. Then, in front of all the stalwarts, he said…" Bachchan said and paused briefly, as he started choking up.

"Ye ladka gir gaya tha, lekin apne bal pe phir khada ho gaya, main iski izzat karta hu (This boy had fallen, but he bounced back on his feet, on his own, and I respect him)." His words and generosity were more valuable to me than the sum he had offered to help me come out of that crisis. This was his character," Amitabh Bachchan added.

READ | 'This is one moment...': Virat Kohli reveals one thing he can never forget about his T20 WC 2022 knock against Pakistan