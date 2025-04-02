In the viral clip, Rekha walked onto the stage wearing a western outfit, but it was Amitabh Bachchan’s reaction that became the highlight.

Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha often make headlines for their past, with their old videos frequently resurfacing on social media. Recently, a clip from an award function went viral, but what grabbed everyone’s attention was Amitabh’s reaction when Rekha stepped on stage.

In the viral clip, Rekha walked onto the stage wearing a western outfit, but it was Amitabh Bachchan’s reaction that became the highlight. Jaya Bachchan, who was seated in front of Amitabh, was also seen smiling. Social media users have also reacted to the viral clip, one of them wrote, "Sab Amitabh ko hi dekh rahe aur Amitabh rekha ji ko."

The second one said, "Look at the cameraman… he's taking AB shots from every possible angles." The third one commented, "Cameraman knows his work." The third one commented, "He gave all that expression Nd sht while sitting with his wife." Another one said, "Biwi aage bethi haina isliye tasalli k sath rekha ko dekhliya."

Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha's love story remains one of Bollywood's most talked-about affairs. Amitabh reportedly fell for his Suhaag co-star while being married to Jaya Bhaduri (now Bachchan). Recently, film historian and author Hanif Zaveri made some big claims in an interview. He revealed that Jaya had invited Rekha for lunch and clearly told her that Amitabh was her husband and she would not let him go anywhere.

After this conversation, Rekha reportedly decided to move on and married industrialist Mukesh Agarwal. But did she truly move on from Amitabh Bachchan? In the same interview, Hanif Zaveri claimed that both Amitabh and Rekha still have a "soft corner" for each other. He said, "When she herself says that she still loves Bachchan, it is true. Rekha tried to stay away from him. She even married an industrialist, Mukesh. The marriage didn't work out—he committed suicide. That’s a different story."

He further added, "Rekha ne faisla kiya ki woh Amitabh se shaadi nahi karengi aur Amitabh ne bhi yeh faisla kiya hai. Unki umar mein shaadi ka savaal hi nahin uthata. Lekin phir bhi, jo main dekhata hoon aur mehsoos karata hoon, mujhe lagata hai ki dono ke beech ek-doosare ke liye ek soft corner hai, aur shayad yahi pyaar hai (But Rekha has decided that she is not going to marry Amitabh, and he has also made that decision. At their age, marriage is not in question. But still, from what I see and feel, I believe there is a soft corner for each other. And maybe this is what love is)."

When Hanif was asked if Rekha applies sindoor for Bachchan, as it's largely discussed among fans, he said that whatever Rekha does, or whatever happens in her life, that's entirely her choice, and she knows it. However, people tend to create stories when they notice such things. Zaveri further asserted, "Woh (Rekha) ab is baare mein itni serious nahin hain. Unme ek narmi hai. Agar Amitabh ke saath kuchh galat hota hai to unhe lagta hai ki aisa nahin hona chahiye. Isee tarah agar Rekha ke saath kuch bhi hota hai toh Amitabh ko bhi lagta hai ki unke saath aisa nahin hona chahiye. Yeh ek lagaav hai (I would say that she is not so serious about it now. There is a softness—if something goes wrong with Amitabh Bachchan, she feels it shouldn’t happen. Similarly, if something happens to Rekha, Amitabh Bachchan also feels it shouldn’t happen to her. That is an attachment)." For the unversed, Amitabh and Rekha did 9 movies together, which included superhits and blockbusters like Mr Natwarlal, Suhaag, and Muqaddar Ka Sikandar.