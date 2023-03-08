Search icon
Watch: Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Nanda plays dhol at Holi celebration, netizens call her 'beautiful soul'

Navya Nanda celebrates holi with people from 30 different countries and shares a cute video from the grand celebration

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 08, 2023, 05:19 PM IST

Navya Nanda/Instagram

The festival of colors, Holi is always celebrated with immense excitement and fun. Many Bollywood celebs were also seen celebrating the festival with their loved ones and some celebrated it with their fans. Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Nanda also enjoyed the festival by playing dhol in the grand celebration.

On the occasion of Holi, Navya Nanda shared a glimpse of her festive celebration and wished everyone as she wrote, “Happy Holi.” She also wrote, “60 people. 30 countries. 1 language – Love!,” which indicates that she celebrated the festival with people from 30 different countries.

In the video posted by Navya, she can be seen wearing a pink kurta with a face all colored up with different colors of gulaal, playing the dhol with a big smile. The video shows people dancing and playing with the colors. Navya shared the video with grandfather Amitabh Bachchan’s movie Baghban's song ‘Hori Khele Raghuveera’ in the background.

She also posted the mandatory holi selfie and her mother Shweta Nanda also commented on her video and said, “Navya You are cracking me up on the dhol!! Love you so cute.” Not only her mother but even netizens found her cute and adorable playing the dhol and wrote, “Woah!! Cute cute” another wrote, “Aww, soo very sweet Navya!! It melts the heart to see this gen play Holi with such gusto” another comment read, “this dhol wala I wanna book for a party, can I get the number”

For the unversed, Amitabh Bachchan recently took to his official blog and shared his health update after he suffered an injury to his ribs during the shoot of his upcoming film Project K, helmed by Nag Ashwin which is a science fiction drama. The actor revealed that he has put all his work commitments at a halt for now. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and Prabhas in prominent roles.

Read: Ram Charan, Upasana Konidela share dreamy glimpses from their 'babymoon' in US: 'Time out for us...'

