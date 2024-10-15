The viral video features Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and their daughter Aaradhya enjoying together.

The documentary Valley of Gods, Jamnagar, which recently premiered on Jio Cinemas, captures the lavish Hastakshar ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, highlighting their grand pre-wedding festivities.

It features a glimpse of the star-studded celebrations, including appearances by Bollywood stars like Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and their daughter Aaradhya. The family was seen enjoying the event, with Abhishek and Aishwarya coordinating in beige outfits while spending quality time with Aaradhya.

The documentary's teaser surfaced amid rumors of marital issues between Abhishek and Aishwarya. Abhishek and Aishwarya had tied the knot with each other in 2007 and welcomed their daughter Aaradhya in 2011. In the last couple of months, the couple has been subjected to rumours and reports about their separation. But neither of them has given any clarification or responded to these rumours as yet.

Meanhwile, since the separate appearances of Aishwarya Rai and Amitabh Bachchan's family at Anant Ambani's wedding, there have been rumour of family tiffs doing rounds on social media. However, now, the actress has finally put an end to it with her sweet birthday wish for her father-in-law on his birthday.

Amitabh Bachchan celebrated his 82nd birthday on October 11. The whole film industry came forward to extend their best wishes on the superstar's birthday. However, what caught everyone's attention was Aishwarya Rai's sweet birthday wish. Sharing a throwback picture of Aaradhya and Amitabh Bachchan, the actress wrote, "Happy Birthday Pa-Dadaji (flower, cake and heart emojis) God Bless always (evil eye emoji)."