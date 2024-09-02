Watch: Amid divorce rumours, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai spotted together at Dubai airport in viral video

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan were spotted together in a viral video from Dubai.

Since Abhishek and Aishwarya attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding festivities separately, rumors of their separation have intensified. The speculation was further fueled when Abhishek liked a social media post about divorce.

The couple has stayed quiet and ignored the rumors. Recently, an old video of them at Dubai airport went viral. Fans were happy, thinking it was new, but many noticed it was actually from the past. One of them wrote, "God bhelss them and Bachchan family."

The second one said, "is it an old video?" Another one replied, "yes, but it makes us happy to see them together." Meanwhile, amid their divorce rumours, an old statement of Abhishek and Aishwarya saying that they 'fight daily' has been making headlines.

An an interview with Vogue in 2010, the couple was asked how frequently they fight. Aishwarya said, "Oh, every day", and Abhishek clarified, "But they’re more like disagreements, not fights. They’re not serious, they’re healthy. It’d be really boring otherwise." In a later interview, when the journalist Anupama Chopra asked Aishwarya about this comment, "Abhishek said that you two fight every day, is that true?", the Devdas actress replied, "That’s what I mean when I say that we have been together for like 10 years. We were normal from the beginning, even before marriage."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Abhishek was last seen in the 2023 sports drama Ghoomer. Earning less than Rs 5 crore in India, the R Balki directorial bombed at the box office. On the other hand, Aishwarya's last release was the historical action drama film Ponniyin Selvan 2 in 2023. The Mani Ratnam directorial grossed Rs 345 crore worldwide. While Abhishek will next be seen in an untitled Shoojit Sircar film slated to release on November 15, Aishwarya hasn't announced her next project yet.

