Watch: Allu Arjun shares adorable video with daughter Allu Arha, fans say ‘cuteness overloaded’

Allu Arjun is often seen sharing glimpses from his family time and family pictures on Instagram with fans. Now, the actor recently shared a video enjoying a fun time with his daughter Allu Arha who recently made her acting debut in Samantha Ruth Prabhu-starrer Shaakuntalam. The actor’s adorable video was showered with love from fans and many celebrities.

On Thursday, Allu Arjun took to Instagram and shared an adorable video wherein he can be seen spending a fun time with her daughter Allu Arha. In the video, the actor can be seen sitting in a car with his daughter and ticking her to make her laugh. The actor also showered his love on her daughter by kissing her on her forehead and pulling her cheeks and putting the Malayalam song Thambi Vaa in the background.

Fans were delighted to see the father-daughter bond in the playful video and showered their love in the comment section. One of the fans wrote, “Cuteness overloaded.” Another wrote, “Cuteness and love all in one frame.” “The cutest father-daughter bonding, “ another comment read. Fans also showered their love on Allu Arha and called her a ‘small actress.’

The actor was also seen cheering for her daughter when her debut film Shaakuntalam was released. The actor took to Twitter and wrote, “Hoping you all like the lil Cameo by #AlluArha . Spl thanks to Guna garu for introducing her on-screen and taking care of her so preciously. Will always cherish this sweet moment.”

Allu Arjun is currently working on one of the most-anticipated movies Pushpa: The Rule. Helmed by Sukumar, the movie is a direct sequel to Pushpa: The Rise and will retain some of the characters from the original movie. Rashmika Mandana aka Srivalli will be seen playing the love interest of Pushpa (Allu Arjun). Fahadh Fassil will be seen having a face-off with Allu Arjun in the sequel. Recently, the makers of the movie released a poster of Allu Arjun’s look from the movie which left fans astonished. In the poster, the actor was seen wearing a saree while holding a gun in his hands. The look just created huge hype for the movie which is reported to release this year.

