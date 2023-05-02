Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Watch: Alia Bhatt responds to fans screaming ‘I love you’ at Met Gala 2023 with heart gesture and kisses

Alia Bhatt's heart warming reaction to fans screaming 'I love you' at Met Gala 2023 will melt you heart.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 02, 2023, 10:33 AM IST

Watch: Alia Bhatt responds to fans screaming ‘I love you’ at Met Gala 2023 with heart gesture and kisses
Alia Bhatt responds to fans screaming 'I love you' at Met Gala 2023

Alia Bhatt made her debut at Met Gala this year. The actress took the internet by storm with her princess look and fans can’t stop gushing about her. Now, a video of the actress interacting with fans has gone viral on social media.

On Tuesday, a video of Alia Bhatt exiting her hotel to walk the red carpet at the Met Gala surfaced online. In the video, the actress can be seen waving at her fans who were screaming her name and she was also seen replying to a fan who screamed, “Alia, I love you!”. The actress got overwhelmed and while blowing kisses, she said, “I love you too” and made a heart sign.

Alia Bhatt was seen giving princess vibes as she walked the red carpet in a beautiful white gown which has 100000 pearls. Alia’s dress for Met Gala is designed by the Indian designer Prabal Gurung. The actress accessorized her look with a pearl bow on her hair.

Meanwhile, the Met Gala was also attended by other Indian celebs like Priyanka Chopra, Natasha Poonawala, and Isha Ambani. The theme of the event this year is Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty, honoring the legendary German fashion designer who died at the age of 85 in 2019. K-Pop stars Jackson Wong and Blackpink’s Jennie also made a grand debut at the Met Gala.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt was last seen in the movie Brahmastra: Part One Shiva wherein she was seen romancing with her husband Ranbir Kapoor. The actress will be next seen in Karan Johar’s movie Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani wherein she will be seen reuniting with her Gully Boy co-star Ranveer Singh. The movie also stars Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi in key roles and the romantic comedy is scheduled to hit the theatres on July 28. 

Read Alia Bhatt finally makes her Met Gala debut, mesmerises everyone in white gown made with 1,00,000 pearls

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
PCOS cure: These 5 workouts can help women with irregular periods
IND vs AUS: Australia storm to victory after Kuhnemann, Lyon spin a web in Indore Test
In pics: Diljit Dosanjh adds desi flavor at Coachella Music Festival, gets chatty with DJ Diplo
Nia Sharma stuns in white fringe top, mini skirt, turns sexy captain of yacht
IPL 2023 opening ceremony: Arijit Singh, Rashmika Mandanna, Tamannaah Bhatia enthrall the audience in Ahmedabad
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Maruti Suzuki Alto sales decline as buyers rush towards Swift, Baleno and others
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.