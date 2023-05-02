Watch: Alia Bhatt responds to fans screaming ‘I love you’ at Met Gala 2023 with heart gesture and kisses

Alia Bhatt responds to fans screaming 'I love you' at Met Gala 2023

Alia Bhatt made her debut at Met Gala this year. The actress took the internet by storm with her princess look and fans can’t stop gushing about her. Now, a video of the actress interacting with fans has gone viral on social media.

On Tuesday, a video of Alia Bhatt exiting her hotel to walk the red carpet at the Met Gala surfaced online. In the video, the actress can be seen waving at her fans who were screaming her name and she was also seen replying to a fan who screamed, “Alia, I love you!”. The actress got overwhelmed and while blowing kisses, she said, “I love you too” and made a heart sign.

gorgeous is alia bhatt's middle namepic.twitter.com/5JAnNkYgwe May 1, 2023

Alia Bhatt was seen giving princess vibes as she walked the red carpet in a beautiful white gown which has 100000 pearls. Alia’s dress for Met Gala is designed by the Indian designer Prabal Gurung. The actress accessorized her look with a pearl bow on her hair.

Meanwhile, the Met Gala was also attended by other Indian celebs like Priyanka Chopra, Natasha Poonawala, and Isha Ambani. The theme of the event this year is Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty, honoring the legendary German fashion designer who died at the age of 85 in 2019. K-Pop stars Jackson Wong and Blackpink’s Jennie also made a grand debut at the Met Gala.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt was last seen in the movie Brahmastra: Part One Shiva wherein she was seen romancing with her husband Ranbir Kapoor. The actress will be next seen in Karan Johar’s movie Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani wherein she will be seen reuniting with her Gully Boy co-star Ranveer Singh. The movie also stars Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi in key roles and the romantic comedy is scheduled to hit the theatres on July 28.

Read Alia Bhatt finally makes her Met Gala debut, mesmerises everyone in white gown made with 1,00,000 pearls