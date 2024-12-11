A video has surfaced online showing Alia playfully teasing Saif Ali Khan and Karisma Kapoor with the iconic 'ABCD' song from their film Hum Saath-Saath Hain.

The Kapoor family members united together to invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of the legendary Raj Kapoor’s centenary celebrations. Alia Bhatt, with husband Ranbir Kapoor, joined by Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Sahni and others, headed to PM’s residence on Tuesday in a bus. Several photos and videos of their visit have been doing rounds on the internet.

A video has surfaced online showing Alia playfully teasing Saif Ali Khan and Karisma Kapoor with the iconic 'ABCD' song from their film Hum Saath-Saath Hain. As they boarded a bus en route to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence in New Delhi, Alia couldn't resist referencing the classic song, which featured Saif and had a cameo by Karisma. She could be seen smiling as she referred, while Karisma heard saying, “Cmm’n”.Reacting to the video, a user commented, "What happened about "my husband does not like my voice above a certain decibel?" Another added, "Let Sasuma also talk Alia…. Kitni loud ho tum."

Earlier in the day, Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to share moments from her meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Alia expressed her gratitude, saying it was an honour to be invited to the meeting, where they spent a lovely afternoon celebrating Raj Kapoor's life and legacy. She praised Raj Kapoor's global impact, highlighting how his movies and stories left a lasting footprint around the world. Alia also shared her thoughts on the timelessness of art, emphasizing the importance of looking back and learning from the past to move forward.

On the film front, Alia was last seen in Jigra alongside Vedang Raina. Up next, she will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. On the other hand, Ranbir is busy shooting for Ramayana alongside Sai Pallavi, Yash, and Ravie Dubey.