Watch: Alia Bhatt officially changes her name, actress now wants to be called...

Alia Bhatt grabbed everyone's attention by introducing herself as 'Alia Bhatt Kapoor' for the first time during her interaction with Sunil Grover on The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show.

Manisha Chauhan

Sep 17, 2024, 12:41 PM IST

Watch: Alia Bhatt officially changes her name, actress now wants to be called...
Image credit: Instagram
Recently, the makers of The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show released the trailer for the new season. In the video, Alia Bhatt hints at a name change following her marriage to Ranbir Kapoor.

Alia Bhatt grabbed everyone's attention by introducing herself as 'Alia Bhatt Kapoor' for the first time during her interaction with Sunil Grover on The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show. Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, were also featured in the promo shared by Netflix on Instagram, which was captioned, "Bhatt-er pick your sides for this face-off..."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia Bhatt is stepping into the role of an "Angry Young Woman" in director Vasan Bala's new crime thriller Jigra. The first teaser, released recently, has impressed netizens. It begins with an emotional Alia narrating her background and struggles growing up without her parents.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

She breaks down when she learns that her only family, her brother Vedang Raina, is in jail. The teaser then shows Alia attempting to break into the prison to free him. The teaser for Jigra is set to the iconic song Phoolon Ka Taaro Ka and features Alia Bhatt going to extreme lengths to free Vedang Raina. It includes high-octane action sequences and intense hand-to-hand combat, showcasing Alia's convincingly fierce performance.

In one scene, Alia even references Amitabh Bachchan, hinting at her role as the next "Angry Young Woman."

Jigra will be released in the cinemas on October 11.

