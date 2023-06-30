Watch: Alia Bhatt lip syncs to Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani song Tum Kya Mile on beach, netizens call it 'cringe'

Alia Bhatt lip syncs to Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani's song Tum Kya Mile

Karan Johar is all set to make his directorial comeback with the movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. Recently, a song from the movie titled Tum Kya Mile was released and it received a mixed response from the audience. While some loved the song, others were disappointed with Ranveer and Alia’s chemistry. Now, Alia has shared a new video on the song and netizens find it ‘cringe’.

On Thursday, Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram and shared a video lip-syncing to the new song Tum Kya Mile from Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The actress could be seen sitting at a beach and enjoying the ocean while vibing to the song. She was seen wearing a white printed floral dress in the video. The actress was seen lip-syncing to Shreya Ghosal’s part in the video and captioned the post, “Pehle Pahado par aur ab beach par, hum toh gaate rahenge (first on mountains, now on the beach, we’ll keep singing)” and added colorful hearts.

A Reddit user shared the post on the social media platform and wrote, “Alia Bhatt did better lip sync in this than the actual video.” However, netizens still trolled the actress and called her video ‘cringe’. One of the comments read, “Cringing so hard.” Another wrote, “Still cringe” Another user commented, “band kro yeh drama (stop this drama).” Another comment read, “still cringey, she can’t do classic romance - she has no ‘adaa’. Her expressions are such a misfit.” Another wrote, “what has happened to her, girl has lost her charm after marrying her prince charming.” Another wrote, “itna cringe?” Some also were mesmerized by her skin and appreciated the actress for her glowing skin.

Helmed by Karan Johar, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt along with Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan. The movie is scheduled to hit the theatres on July 28. The makers recently released the song Tum Kya Mile which is sung by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghosal.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt will be next seen in the American film Heart Of Stone which marks the actress’ Hollywood debut. The movie also stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornon and is scheduled to release on August 11.

Read Alia Bhatt pregnant again? Here is the truth behind actress' cryptic post that sparked pregnancy speculation