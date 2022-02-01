WATCH- Alia Bhatt gets her fans drooling over 'cute' candid viral video

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, who is known for giving candid interviews, has been ruling the Indian film industry with her power-packed performances. Fans love the actress for a number of reasons, one being her cuteness.

Alia Bhatt on Tuesday was seen giving cute candid expressions. In the video, which is going viral on Instagram, she can be seen wearing a red skirt, teamed up with the white top. It seems that the actress was saying ‘hi’ to someone she saw entering. However, netizens are drooling over her curtness.

One of the fans wrote, “So cute Alia dear. Very beautiful.” The second one wrote, “he's so cute Mashallah,” the third one mentioned, “how cute when she says hiiiii.” The fourth one mentioned, “cutieeee.” Meanwhile, some people assumed that she was saying 'hi' to Deepika Padukone.

Watch video:

Earlier, Alia Bhatt with her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor went to Africa in order to celebrate the new year, they enjoyed the wildlife Safari there. Lisa Christoffersen, who is a Tanzania-born Danish author and designer, took to Instagram and posted a photo with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, “A chance rendezvous while on safari- Had a wonderful time chatting with the super nice #Bollywood stars from India @aliaabhatt and #ranbirkapoor. Gifted them a copy of my book, Bush Friendly Tips for Girls (Boys Too)! - A Living Safari Guide to Kenya I'm sure it will come in handy during their travels through East Africa!.”

On the work front, Alia will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Gangubai Kathiadwadi,’ ‘Brahmastra’ with Ranbir, ‘Darlings,’ and ‘Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani’ with Ranveer Singh. Apart from these, she will appear in ‘RRR,’ ‘Jee Le Zaraa.’