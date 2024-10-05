Twitter
Watch: Alia Bhatt does a ‘Jigra collab’ with Alan Walker at his Sunburn show in Bengaluru, greets fans with 'namaskara'

Alia Bhatt surprises fans at Grammy-winning DJ Alan Walker's Sunburn show in Bengaluru

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Oct 05, 2024, 01:59 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Watch: Alia Bhatt does a ‘Jigra collab’ with Alan Walker at his Sunburn show in Bengaluru, greets fans with 'namaskara'
Alan Walker and Alia Bhatt
With Jigra releasing in theatres on October 11, actor Alia Bhatt has been on a promotional spree. The diva on Friday night surprised the audience in Bengaluru by making a special appearance at Grammy-winning DJ Alan Walker's Sunburn show.

Several pictures and videos from the gig surfaced online in which Alia can be seen greeting the fans in Kannada language. She looked gorgeous in an off-shoulder blue top that she paired with a matching skirt. Alia also clicked pictures with her fans backstage.

Speaking of Jigra, the film is directed by Vasan Bala and also stars Vedang Raina. Recently, makers treated fans with an action-packed trailer. In the trailer, Alia Bhatt takes on the role of Satya, a fiercely devoted sister who is determined to rescue her brother, Ankur, played by Vedang Raina. As the trailer unfolds, Alia's character embodies resilience and strength. One standout moment comes when her character declares, "Maine kabhi nhi kaha, main sahi insaan hu. Main sirf, Ankur ki behen hu."

The film marks Vedang Raina's second appearance on screen, following his debut in The Archies last year Jigra also features a captivating soundtrack, including the popular track Chal Kudiye, reuniting Alia Bhatt with Diljit Dosanjh. A recreated version of the classic song 'Phoolon Ka Taaro Ka' is also included in the teaser, showcasing Vedang Raina's vocal talent.

Director Vasan Bala previously helmed films like Monica O My Darling, a crime thriller film Peddlers, and Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota. Produced under the banner of Dharma Productions and presented by Viacom18 Studios and Eternal Sunshine Productions, Jigra is co-written by Debashish Irengbam and Vasan Bala.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
