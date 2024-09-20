Twitter
Bollywood

Watch: Alia Bhatt comes face to face with husband Ranbir Kapoor's 'ex-girlfriend', actress' reaction goes viral

Alia Bhatt reaction to coming face to face with Ranbir Kapoor's ex-girlfriend goes viral.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Sep 20, 2024, 12:49 PM IST

Watch: Alia Bhatt comes face to face with husband Ranbir Kapoor’s 'ex-girlfriend', actress’ reaction goes viral
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor
Before tieing the knot with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's love life grabbed headlines several times. Now one of Alia Bhatt's video is going viral wherein she is seen facing one of her huband's ex girlfriend. 

On Thursday, Netflix shared a hilarious promo of The Great Indian Kapil Show featuring Karan Johar, Vasan Bala, Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina. The promo showed Kapil Sharma asking KJO how he sees Alia in his life, to which the filmmaker replied, "She is my first daughter," while planting a kiss on her forehead. 

In one of the segment from the promo, While talking to Alia Bhatt, Kapil Sharma said, "I am going to tell you one thing today. There was a girl in Ranbir's life. Shall I call him?" Hearing this, Alia became quite serious and said, 'Well, you are calling her here on the show?' Following this Sunil Grover entered the frame dressed as Alia. As soon as Alia's eyes fell on him, she laughed her heart out.

Alia Bhatt was seen exuding boss lady vibes at The Great Indian Kapil Show. The actress was seen dressed up in a black lacy bralette, which she teamed with an oversized blazer and pants. Netizens were also left in splits as Sunil Grover turned into Ranbir Kapoor's ex-girlfriend. One of the comments read, "i was thinking of Deepika Padukone." Anoher user commented, "Humko to Laga Deepika aur Katrina ka last mein cameo hoga." Another comment read, "Sunil Grover is hilarious" 

Alia Bhatt is all set to star in Vasan Bala's film Jigra. The film is produced by Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt and also stars Vedang Raina as Alia's brother. The action thriller is set to release in theatres on October 11. Apart from this, the actress also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. 

