Watch: Akshay Kumar wraps Welcome To The Jungle, drops new teaser of ensamble comedy, calls it 'one of biggest projects of his career'

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Good news for Bhavish Aggarwal, Ola Electric secures Rs 366 crore from...

Did Jesus Christ live in India? Story behind 'Lost Years' theory, myth, history, and scholarly rebuttal

Who is Hardik Tamore? Mumbai player who sparked Rohit Sharma doppelganger moment at Vijay Hazare Trophy

Who was Ganesh Uikey? Top Maoist commander with Rs 1.1 crore bounty killed in Odisha operation

CCPA slaps Rs 1100000 penalty on this UPSC coaching for misleading ads, not Vikas Divyakirti's Drishti IAS, Tanu Jain's Tathastu ICS

PSL follows IPL blueprint: PCB confirms expansion to 8 teams with 12 global bidders in race, auction date revealed

Who owns FlyExpress? New airline set to launch operations in India after receiving govt clearance

Meet man who owns AlHind Air, India’s new airline, he is from...

'Dhurandhar is a nightmare for...': Ram Gopal Varma EXPOSES filmmakers, says they're ignoring success of Ranveer Singh's film: 'Dog won’t go away...'

'Fully ready for 2027': Virat Kohli's childhood coach makes big World Cup claim after star batter's 131 in Vijay Hazare Trophy

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Good news for Bhavish Aggarwal, Ola Electric secures Rs 366 crore from...

Good news for Bhavish Aggarwal, Ola Electric secures Rs 366 crore from...

Zee Archive: Vajpayee On BJP’s Constructive Adoption Of Socialism

Zee Archive: Vajpayee On BJP’s Constructive Adoption Of Socialism

Did Jesus Christ live in India? Story behind 'Lost Years' theory, myth, history, and scholarly rebuttal

Did Jesus Christ live in India? Story behind 'Lost Years' theory, myth, history

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Year Ender 2025: From Asia Cup final to Women's World Cup - Five thrilling India vs Pakistan matches that defined the year

Year Ender 2025: From Asia Cup final to Women's World Cup - Five thrilling India

Year Ender 2025: From Virat Kohli to John Cena, sporting legends who called time on iconic careers

Year Ender 2025: From Virat Kohli to John Cena, sporting legends who called time

Anil Kapoor turns 69: How forever-young superstar continues to set fashion goals across generations

Anil Kapoor turns 69: How forever-young superstar continues to set fashion goals

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Watch: Akshay Kumar wraps Welcome To The Jungle, drops new teaser of ensamble comedy, calls it 'one of biggest projects of his career'

As Akshay Kumar wrapped Welcome To The Jungle, he shared a new look from the film, featuring the ensemble cast, and hinting at double role of Kumar.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Dec 25, 2025, 06:41 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Watch: Akshay Kumar wraps Welcome To The Jungle, drops new teaser of ensamble comedy, calls it 'one of biggest projects of his career'
Akshay Kumar in Welcome 3
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Akshay Kumar has shared an exciting update on his upcoming film "Welcome to the Jungle" as he announced the wrap of the much-anticipated film. Calling the film one of the biggest projects of his career, the actor expressed gratitude to the massive cast and crew for their collective effort. In his post, Akshay extended warm Christmas greetings to fans and followers on behalf of the entire team of Welcome to the Jungle.

The Airlift actor revealed that the film has officially wrapped up and described it as one of the biggest projects he has ever been part of. Sharing a video featuring the entire cast, Akshay wrote, "Wishing one and all a very Merry Christmas from the giant cast of Welcome to the Jungle! In cinemas 2026. Never have I ever been part of something so big...none of us have."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

"We can't wait to present our gift to you. It's a wrap, people! Well done, gang. Such a huge effort from everyone involved in making this happen. From our big family to yours at home, we wish you nothing but the best for 2026 # WelcomeToTheJungle #Welcome3." The video shows the entire cast of the film, including Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Arshad Warsi, Raveena Tandon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, Lara Dutta, Tusshar Kapoor and many others, walking with swag.

Also read: Exclusive | Ahmed Khan on Rangeela re-release, his first big break as choreographer in Aamir Khan, Urmila Matondkar film, credit war with Saroj Khan

Yesterday, Tusshar Kapoor announced the wrap-up of the film by dropping a behind-the-scenes photo on Instagram. He captioned the post as, "And it's a wrap for the year-end schedule of #welcometothejungle.....thank you to the entire crew, we miss you all in this pic #2ndlastsemester." Welcome to the Jungle, presented by Base Industries Group, is produced by Firoz A. Nadiadwala. The upcoming comedy, directed by Ahmed Khan, carries forward the legacy of the popular Welcome franchise. The movie is slated to hit theatres in mid-2026.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Good news for Bhavish Aggarwal, Ola Electric secures Rs 366 crore from...
Good news for Bhavish Aggarwal, Ola Electric secures Rs 366 crore from...
Did Jesus Christ live in India? Story behind 'Lost Years' theory, myth, history, and scholarly rebuttal
Did Jesus Christ live in India? Story behind 'Lost Years' theory, myth, history
Watch: Akshay Kumar wraps Welcome To The Jungle, drops new teaser of ensamble comedy, calls it 'one of biggest projects of his career'
Akshay Kumar wraps Welcome To The Jungle, drops new teaser of ensamble comedy
Who is Hardik Tamore? Mumbai player who sparked Rohit Sharma doppelganger moment at Vijay Hazare Trophy
Who is Hardik Tamore? Mumbai player who sparked Rohit Sharma doppelganger moment
Who was Ganesh Uikey? Top Maoist commander with Rs 1.1 crore bounty killed in Odisha operation
Who was Ganesh Uikey? Top Maoist with Rs 1 cr bounty killed in op
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Year Ender 2025: From Asia Cup final to Women's World Cup - Five thrilling India vs Pakistan matches that defined the year
Year Ender 2025: From Asia Cup final to Women's World Cup - Five thrilling India
Year Ender 2025: From Virat Kohli to John Cena, sporting legends who called time on iconic careers
Year Ender 2025: From Virat Kohli to John Cena, sporting legends who called time
Anil Kapoor turns 69: How forever-young superstar continues to set fashion goals across generations
Anil Kapoor turns 69: How forever-young superstar continues to set fashion goals
Deadpool & Wolverine: AI imagines Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone as Marvel iconic superheroes
Deadpool & Wolverine: AI imagines Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor and, more
From Rashmika Mandanna to Aneet Padda: 5 female protagonists who redefined Indian cinema in 2025
From Rashmika Mandanna to Aneet Padda: 5 female protagonists who redefined India
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement