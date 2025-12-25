Watch: Akshay Kumar wraps Welcome To The Jungle, drops new teaser of ensamble comedy, calls it 'one of biggest projects of his career'

As Akshay Kumar wrapped Welcome To The Jungle, he shared a new look from the film, featuring the ensemble cast, and hinting at double role of Kumar.

Akshay Kumar has shared an exciting update on his upcoming film "Welcome to the Jungle" as he announced the wrap of the much-anticipated film. Calling the film one of the biggest projects of his career, the actor expressed gratitude to the massive cast and crew for their collective effort. In his post, Akshay extended warm Christmas greetings to fans and followers on behalf of the entire team of Welcome to the Jungle.

The Airlift actor revealed that the film has officially wrapped up and described it as one of the biggest projects he has ever been part of. Sharing a video featuring the entire cast, Akshay wrote, "Wishing one and all a very Merry Christmas from the giant cast of Welcome to the Jungle! In cinemas 2026. Never have I ever been part of something so big...none of us have."

"We can't wait to present our gift to you. It's a wrap, people! Well done, gang. Such a huge effort from everyone involved in making this happen. From our big family to yours at home, we wish you nothing but the best for 2026 # WelcomeToTheJungle #Welcome3." The video shows the entire cast of the film, including Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Arshad Warsi, Raveena Tandon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, Lara Dutta, Tusshar Kapoor and many others, walking with swag.

Yesterday, Tusshar Kapoor announced the wrap-up of the film by dropping a behind-the-scenes photo on Instagram. He captioned the post as, "And it's a wrap for the year-end schedule of #welcometothejungle.....thank you to the entire crew, we miss you all in this pic #2ndlastsemester." Welcome to the Jungle, presented by Base Industries Group, is produced by Firoz A. Nadiadwala. The upcoming comedy, directed by Ahmed Khan, carries forward the legacy of the popular Welcome franchise. The movie is slated to hit theatres in mid-2026.