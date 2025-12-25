Watch: Akshay Kumar wraps Welcome To The Jungle, drops new teaser of ensamble comedy, calls it 'one of biggest projects of his career'

Good news for Bhavish Aggarwal, Ola Electric secures Rs 366 crore from...
Did Jesus Christ live in India? Story behind 'Lost Years' theory, myth, history, and scholarly rebuttal
Who is Hardik Tamore? Mumbai player who sparked Rohit Sharma doppelganger moment at Vijay Hazare Trophy
Who was Ganesh Uikey? Top Maoist commander with Rs 1.1 crore bounty killed in Odisha operation
CCPA slaps Rs 1100000 penalty on this UPSC coaching for misleading ads, not Vikas Divyakirti's Drishti IAS, Tanu Jain's Tathastu ICS
PSL follows IPL blueprint: PCB confirms expansion to 8 teams with 12 global bidders in race, auction date revealed
Who owns FlyExpress? New airline set to launch operations in India after receiving govt clearance
Meet man who owns AlHind Air, India’s new airline, he is from...
'Dhurandhar is a nightmare for...': Ram Gopal Varma EXPOSES filmmakers, says they're ignoring success of Ranveer Singh's film: 'Dog won’t go away...'
'Fully ready for 2027': Virat Kohli's childhood coach makes big World Cup claim after star batter's 131 in Vijay Hazare Trophy
BOLLYWOOD
As Akshay Kumar wrapped Welcome To The Jungle, he shared a new look from the film, featuring the ensemble cast, and hinting at double role of Kumar.
Akshay Kumar has shared an exciting update on his upcoming film "Welcome to the Jungle" as he announced the wrap of the much-anticipated film. Calling the film one of the biggest projects of his career, the actor expressed gratitude to the massive cast and crew for their collective effort. In his post, Akshay extended warm Christmas greetings to fans and followers on behalf of the entire team of Welcome to the Jungle.
The Airlift actor revealed that the film has officially wrapped up and described it as one of the biggest projects he has ever been part of. Sharing a video featuring the entire cast, Akshay wrote, "Wishing one and all a very Merry Christmas from the giant cast of Welcome to the Jungle! In cinemas 2026. Never have I ever been part of something so big...none of us have."
"We can't wait to present our gift to you. It's a wrap, people! Well done, gang. Such a huge effort from everyone involved in making this happen. From our big family to yours at home, we wish you nothing but the best for 2026 # WelcomeToTheJungle #Welcome3." The video shows the entire cast of the film, including Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Arshad Warsi, Raveena Tandon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, Lara Dutta, Tusshar Kapoor and many others, walking with swag.
Also read: Exclusive | Ahmed Khan on Rangeela re-release, his first big break as choreographer in Aamir Khan, Urmila Matondkar film, credit war with Saroj Khan
Yesterday, Tusshar Kapoor announced the wrap-up of the film by dropping a behind-the-scenes photo on Instagram. He captioned the post as, "And it's a wrap for the year-end schedule of #welcometothejungle.....thank you to the entire crew, we miss you all in this pic #2ndlastsemester." Welcome to the Jungle, presented by Base Industries Group, is produced by Firoz A. Nadiadwala. The upcoming comedy, directed by Ahmed Khan, carries forward the legacy of the popular Welcome franchise. The movie is slated to hit theatres in mid-2026.