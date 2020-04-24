Watch: Akshay Kumar unveils 'Teri Mitti' tribute with special message for doctors

Akshay Kumar's 'Teri Mitti', a tribute to doctors, has been unveiled. The song has a special message from the superstar towards the doctors who have been fighting 24x7 for every individual affected from the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Akshay, in collaboration with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Zee Studios, paid a tribute to the 'heroes in white' aka the doctors with the recreated version of 'Teri Mitti', a song which featured in his movie 'Kesari'. The revamped version consists of newborns and elderly who are most prone to the pandemic. It also salutes the frontline warriors such as doctors, police and sanitation workers.

Much to a delightful surprise, Akshay makes an appearance in the tribute video. He shares the message, "It was heard that God is the biggest doctor, but during this difficulty, it appears that doctors have taken the form of God."

Watch 'Teri Mitti - Tribute' here:

The video also highlights the issue of stone pelting on doctors and an ambulance. The rather-emotional video is touted to be a heartfelt gratitude to COVID-19 warriors, and indirectly shares the message of unity and love in the difficult times.