Watch: Akshay Kumar shares hilarious video of Huma Qureshi performing Bhangra, calls her 'total nutcase', actress react

Akshay Kumar is awaiting the release of his highly anticipated film ‘BellBottom’ which is slated to hit the screens on August 19. Ahead of the film's release, the actor has been sharing photos with the leading ladies from the film. ‘Bellbottom’ features Huma Qureshi, Lara Dutta and Vaani Kapoor in key roles.

On Thursday (August 12), Akshay shared a video of Huma Qureshi performing Bhangra on the song ‘Ho Jayegi Balle Balle’. In the video, Huma is dressed in a white t-shirt and can be seen cheerfully dancing as Akshay appears in the background and calls her mad through sign language.

While sharing the hilarious video Akshay wrote, “A total nutcase, a darling at heart and a phenomenal actor! Even though @iamhumaq’s filmography is shorter than mine, her acting prowess is much higher. Watch out for her power-packed performance in #BellBottom. #7DaysToBellBottom.”

Watch the video here:

Reacting to the video, Huma commented, “Sirrrrr there is no one like you !!! You are pure heart can’t wait for the world to see our film.” Fans also showered the actors with love and expressed excitement over the film's release.

After releasing the song ‘Marjaawaan’ on Wednesday (August 11), Akshay on Thursday teased the motion poster of another song from the film titled ‘Sakhiya 2.0’. ‘Sakhiyan’ is a 2017 song by singer Maninder Buttar.

While sharing the poster, Akshay shared, “Sakhiyan2.0 - A shout-out to all the hopeless romantics... #SakhiyanBellbottom #OutTomorrow."

‘Bell Bottom’, an espionage thriller is directed by Ranjit M. Tiwari and is based on the series of plane hijacks that took India by storm in 1980s. Lara Dutta, who will be essaying the role of Indira Gandhi in the film has received applaud from netizens for her transformation. The film was largely shot in Glasgow, Scotland, amid the COVID-19 lockdown.