WATCH: Akshay Kumar reveals HORRIFYING truth about people quarantined over coronavirus, urges social distancing

Akshay Kumar has shared a video which talks about the importance of self-quarantine and social distancing. He also revealed some horrifying truths about how people who have been tested positive for coronavirus have been behaving.

Akshay began his video by stating, "I am in home-isolation and am hoping even all of you are. If you are outside, I'm hoping it is for an extremely important work. It is very crucial to ask ourselves one question which is, is it necessary for me to go out? Is it safe for me and people around me if I go out? You would be wondering why am I asking so many questions. Let me tell you. People who have just came back from travelling and have been tested positive at the airport, are being sent for quarantine. They are explained to keep social distance for two whole weeks as a precaution not only for you but also for the people around you."

He then went on to reveal some shocking truths adding, "Believe it or not, despite the home-quarantined stamp, some of these people are not only still travelling in the cities but also throughout India. They have been attending weddings, going on vacations, gathering at places and partying. What kind of a mentality is this, what do you not understand? Sir/madam, coronavirus is not on a vacation. It is working day-and-night overtime. It is leading the race. But the race is pending, nobody has won yet. We can and will win this race."

Akshay further pleaded, "If you are trying to be part of the race then do not prove doctors, nurses and government servants wrong in trying to cure people. This is the first race in the world in which the runner who stops would win and that too not alone, but helping everyone else win. This is a race where everyone would either win or lose. BMC calls this stamp 'badge of honour'. This is because you won't be saving your own self but many others. People who save lives should be honoured. So please don't dishonour this. It is just a matter of few weeks till things go back to normal. Somebody was thinking right when they said, 'Jaan Hai Toh Jahaan Hai'. Think and understand."

Sharing the video, Akshay tweeted, "For the first time in life, the winner will be the one who will stay put! This is a race, one which will save us...Say yes to #SocialDistancing please #BreakCorona #TogetherAtHome @mybmc"

Watch the video here:

For the first time in life, the winner will be the one who will stay put! This is a race, one which will save us...Say yes to #SocialDistancing please #BreakCorona #TogetherAtHome @mybmc pic.twitter.com/fPIW8UvW13 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 20, 2020

Akshay Kumar recently featured in a video of Bollywood celebrities coming together to raise awareness about coronavirus. The video also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Ranveer Singh, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana and Ajay Devgn.

The videos come in a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a public meeting, in which he announced that coronavirus is impacting people of India too. The Prime Minister also further pleaded for a Janata curfew on Sunday, March 22, 2020.