Watch: Akshay Kumar punishes Ranveer Singh for late entry at 'Sooryavanshi' trailer launch

Ranveer Singh arrived 40 minutes late at the recently held 'Sooryavanshi' trailer launch. Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty and Karan Johar were waiting for the actor. Akshay punished Ranveer for his behaviour in front of the media.

Ranveer had to down sit-ups holding his ears. He did so once, and was later held by Akshay from the waist in a friendly gesture. Akshay then touched Ranveer's shoulder and pulled him towards himself, answering questions side-by-side.

Take a look at the video:

On entering the venue too, Ranveer went ahead and gave Rohit Shetty a big hug. Meanwhile, seeing that, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Katrina Kaif were clapping. Karan Johar was just a spectator to it all. Ranveer did sit-ups even then. He even bowed down to everyone except Katrina. She gave him a side hug.

Ranveer then folded his hands towards the camera. He spoke to Akshay and tried explaining his situation. Ajay, who was drinking his coffee, also intervened. Ranveer then mistakenly entered the washroom before heading towards the launch.

Here's the video:

Ranveer Singh is seen in 'Sooryavanshi' in the reprised role of 'Simmba'. Ajay Devgn is also back as 'Singham' in Rohit Shetty's third cop universe installment 'Sooryavanshi'. The movie stars Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in lead roles.