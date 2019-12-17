WATCH: Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh goof-up during Good Newwz promotions

Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar and Diljit Dosanjh are both gifted with impeccable comic timing and camaraderie so, every time they come together for promoting their upcoming film, their chemistry shines.

Yesterday during the promotions of Good Newwz, both the actors made the entire room burst in laughter while posing for pictures together.

The star cast of the film including lead actresses Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kiara Advani were both present to chat with the media after which they decided to get clicked for pictures.

In the video which has now gone viral, Akshay can be seen murmuring something into Diljit's ears after which he tries to jump in his lap, however, Diljit loses balance and both of them fall.

Watch the video here.

Akshay can be seen donning a grey pullover, khaki pants, and white shoes whereas Diljit looks unmissable in a checkered blue shirt, white denims, and white turban.

On the other hand, Kareena and Kiara both look impeccable in an all-denim outfit and a pink co-ord pantsuit. The ensemble of the film was and about yesterday in order to release and promote the fourth track of the film.

A few days back another video of Akshay and Diljit had gone viral which was shared by Akshay on his Instagram. In the video, both male stars could be seen going through electrical stimulations similar to labor pains to understand the pain all the mothers go through while delivering a baby i.e. "good news".

Directed by Raj Mehta, Good Newwz is all set to release on December 27, 2019.