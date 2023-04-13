Search icon
Watch: Aishwarya Rai plants a kiss on 'visibly embarrassed' Amitabh Bachchan, viral video shocks fans

An old video shows Aishwarya Rai gushing over father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan at an event.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 13, 2023, 11:00 AM IST

Days after a viral video showed Aishwarya Rai rolling her eyes at Abhishek Bachchan and snapping at Navya Naveli Nanda, another old video of the actress has surfaced online. This time, it is an interaction between her and father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan that has the viewers cringing. The video shows Aishwarya gushing over the ‘visibly uncomfortable’ veteran actor and pulling his cheeks.

The video, which was posted to the subreddit Bolly Blinds N Gossip earlier this week, was shared with the caption: ‘This is hard to watch no matter how many times you've seen it’. The video shows Aishwarya, dressed in a saree, hold Amitabh by the arm and exclaim ‘he is the best’. Aishwarya then plants a kiss on his cheek and giggles as she adds, “Everybody knows this.” As Amitabh seems to not react, Aishwarya pulls his cheek and hugs him again.

After the clip was posted, fans expressed shock at the ‘out of character’ excitement from Aishwarya, who is largely known to be reserved and subdued in public. “Way out of character. AB was visibly embarrassed. Where or when was this,” wrote one. Another commented, “It’s fine. Amitabh is like ‘beta bas karo (stop it, child)’ and she wants to jump around a bit.” Many netizens compared Aishwarya’s behaviour to that of Ranveer Singh and said even the latter appears subdued in comparison. “Even Ranveer Singh behaves himself around Prakash Padukone (his father-in-law). Aish what is this behaviour,” read one comment.

Here's the video

This is hard to watch no matter how many times you've seen it
by u/okay177 in BollyBlindsNGossip

However, many defended Aishwarya’s excitement as well. “I think she is comfortable with him because she thinks of him as a father and maybe they have that father daughter bonding,” wrote one fan. Another echoed the sentiment and added, “This is what people don’t get. She’s acting silly because she has that comfort factor. And you can see his indulgent smile at the end.”

Aishwarya is currently gearing up for the release of her Tamil film Ponniyin Selvan II. The Mani Ratnam directorial historical epic also stars Jayam Ravi, Vikram, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj, and Aishwarya Lekshmi. It will release in theatres on April 28.

