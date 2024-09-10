Watch: Aishwarya Rai gets mobbed as she seeks blessing of Lord Ganesha with mother, daughter, yells at Aaradhya for...

Twitter
Bollywood

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan got mobbed as she visited Ganapathi pandal in Mumbai with Aaradhya Bachchan, her mother

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Sep 10, 2024, 12:03 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan recently grabbed headlines when she made an appearance with her daughter at Anant Ambani's wedding. Now, the actress was seen taking blessings of Lord Ganesha at GSB Seva Mandal Ganpati in the Wadala area of Mumbai with her daughter and her mother. 

    On Tuesday, a paparazzo shared a video of Aishwarya Rai being mobbed at the Ganapathi pandal, trying to navigate through the crowd with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, and mother Vrinda Rai. The actress was seen all decked up in a magenta anarkali suit, whereas he daughter chose a yellow traditional suit and her mother was seen wearing a pink saree. 

    In the video, the actress was seen holding her mother close as she tried to escort her to her car safely through the crowd and was heard yelling at Aaradhya to go inside the car first. What caught everyone's attention was Abhishek Bachchan missing from the scene. 

    One of the comments read, "Aishwarya is so simple and innocent lady." Another user commented, "Her mom and daughter both are so simple and down to earth." Another commented, "Abhishek should have been here." Another user wrote, "Her mom seems to be very weak and exhausted. Hope she gets better." 

    Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's divorce rumours have been doing rounds for long now. Aishwarya's absence from the family photo of Bachchans at Ambani's wedding fueled the rumours. However, the couple is yet to speak about the rumours. 

    Meanwhile, on the work front, Aishwarya Rai was last seen in the movie Ponniyin Selvan II. Helmed by Mani Ratnam, the film also starred Vikram, Jayram Ravi, Trisha Krishnan, and others in key roles. The film went on to be a massive hit at the box office with the critics and audience hailing it as Aishwarya's best performance. The film collected Rs 344.63 crore worldwide at the box office. However, since then the actress has been away from showbiz. 

    The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

     

    Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
