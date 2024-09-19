Watch: Aishwarya Rai’s daughter Aaradhya touches Shiva Rajkumar's feet in viral video, fans praise her upbringing

Aishwarya Rai's fans praised the actress for raising her daughter Aaradhya well after her video touching Shiva Rajkumar's feet went viral.

Aishwarya Rai recently attended the SIIMA Awards in Dubai with her daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan. While the actress grabbed attention for her win, her daughter impressed netizens with her etiquette. Aaradhya's video greeting Shiva Rajkumar by touching his feet has gone viral on social media.

In a video shared by a user on Instagram, Aishwarya Rai can be seen holding her award and greeting Shiva Rajkumar with folded hands. The actress is also seen introducing her daughter to the Kannada superstar, after which Aaradhya was seen touching Shiva Rajkumar's feet to greet him instead of shaking hands. The superstar was seen blessing Aaradhya in the video.

Aaradhya's gesture towards Shiva Rajkumar impressed everyone. Aishwarya Rai's fans praised her upbringing. One of the comments read, "Sanskar umar de bade hai iske." Another user wrote, "Wow good habit from mom to daughter." Another commented, "She learned good." Another wrote, "Aishwarya has raised her daughter well. Superb."

In the video, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was also seen hugging Vikram, her Ponniyin Selvan co-star. At the SIIMA Awards 2024, Aishwarya won Best Actress in a Leading Role (Critics) award for her performance in Ponniyin Selvan: II (2023). As the actress went on the stage to recieve her award, Aaradhya Bachchan was seen cheering her up and capturing the moment in her mobile phone.

As Aishwarya collected her award from filmmaker Kabir Khan on stage, she reflected on her win. In her acceptance speech, the actor said, “Thank you so very much SIIMA for honouring me with the award. It means the world to me because this was a movie so close to my heart, Ponniyin Selvan, directed by my guru Mani Ratnam. And honouring my work for the best actress as Nandini in Ponniyin Selvan is actually celebrating the work of the entire team.”

Ponniyin Selvan II, directed by Mani Ratnam, also starred Vikram, Trisha, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Jayaram, Prabhu, R. Sarathkumar, Sobhita Dhulipala, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Vikram Prabhu, Prakash Raj, Rahman and R. Parthiban. The film was a huge success at the box office with fans calling Aishwarya Rai's performance in the film 'her career-best'.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.