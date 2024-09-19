Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

This is now India's biggest alcohol firm, has surpassed Diageo by Rs...

Watch: Aishwarya Rai’s daughter Aaradhya touches Shiva Rajkumar's feet in viral video, fans praise her upbringing

'Uske baad to karne ka fayda...': Kangana Ranaut to get married soon? Emergency actress shares exciting wedding plans

Big win for ISRO: Centre approves Chandrayaan-4, Venus mission and a space station; allocates Rs...

This film saved Salman Khan's career after many flop films, earned Rs 128 crore, started superstar's tradition of..

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
This is now India's biggest alcohol firm, has surpassed Diageo by Rs...

This is now India's biggest alcohol firm, has surpassed Diageo by Rs...

Watch: Aishwarya Rai’s daughter Aaradhya touches Shiva Rajkumar's feet in viral video, fans praise her upbringing

Watch: Aishwarya Rai’s daughter Aaradhya touches Shiva Rajkumar's feet in viral video, fans praise her upbringing

This film saved Salman Khan's career after many flop films, earned Rs 128 crore, started superstar's tradition of..

This film saved Salman Khan's career after many flop films, earned Rs 128 crore, started superstar's tradition of..

NASA’s Voyager 2 shares 7 stunning photos of Neptune

NASA’s Voyager 2 shares 7 stunning photos of Neptune

9 Indian actors who played both father and son in a film

9 Indian actors who played both father and son in a film

5 birds that lay colourful eggs

5 birds that lay colourful eggs

होप, रिजेक्शन, फिर Swiggy बनी सहारा... दिल छू लेगी इस सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर की कहानी

होप, रिजेक्शन, फिर Swiggy बनी सहारा... दिल छू लेगी इस सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर की कहानी

Viral video: अस्पताल में चप्पल उतारने को लेकर बवाल, डॉक्टर की पिटाई का वीडियो आया सामने

Viral video: अस्पताल में चप्पल उतारने को लेकर बवाल, डॉक्टर की पिटाई का वीडियो आया सामने

Viral Video: Reels बनाने के चक्कर में हुई ��बड़ी गड़बड़, लड़की का हाथ छूटा और Social Media पर मजेदार Comments की बाढ़ आ गई

Viral Video: Reels बनाने के चक्कर में हुई बड़ी गड़बड़, लड़की का हाथ छूटा और Social Media पर मजेदार Comments की बाढ़ आ गई

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet actor who became superstar with blockbuster debut, signed 47 films in 11 days; never gave another hit, is now...

Meet actor who became superstar with blockbuster debut, signed 47 films in 11 days; never gave another hit, is now...

7 unsung women scientists whose discoveries changed the world

7 unsung women scientists whose discoveries changed the world

This controversial film was banned during Emergency, prints were burnt, was reshot but...

This controversial film was banned during Emergency, prints were burnt, was reshot but...

Delhi New CM: Why Delhi CM Atishi Marlena Singh Dropped Her Middle Name, Fascinating Story Behind It

Delhi New CM: Why Delhi CM Atishi Marlena Singh Dropped Her Middle Name, Fascinating Story Behind It

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Congress Announces Seven Guarantees, Check Full List Here I Politics

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Congress Announces Seven Guarantees, Check Full List Here I Politics

Lebanon Pager Explosion Update: 8 Killed, 2,750 Injured; Hezbollah Blames Israel For Pager Attack

Lebanon Pager Explosion Update: 8 Killed, 2,750 Injured; Hezbollah Blames Israel For Pager Attack

'Uske baad to karne ka fayda...': Kangana Ranaut to get married soon? Emergency actress shares exciting wedding plans

'Uske baad to karne ka fayda...': Kangana Ranaut to get married soon? Emergency actress shares exciting wedding plans

This film saved Salman Khan's career after many flop films, earned Rs 128 crore, started superstar's tradition of..

This film saved Salman Khan's career after many flop films, earned Rs 128 crore, started superstar's tradition of..

Watch: Aishwarya Rai’s daughter Aaradhya touches Shiva Rajkumar's feet in viral video, fans praise her upbringing

Watch: Aishwarya Rai’s daughter Aaradhya touches Shiva Rajkumar's feet in viral video, fans praise her upbringing

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Watch: Aishwarya Rai’s daughter Aaradhya touches Shiva Rajkumar's feet in viral video, fans praise her upbringing

Aishwarya Rai's fans praised the actress for raising her daughter Aaradhya well after her video touching Shiva Rajkumar's feet went viral.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Sep 19, 2024, 07:54 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Watch: Aishwarya Rai’s daughter Aaradhya touches Shiva Rajkumar's feet in viral video, fans praise her upbringing
Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya Bachchan greeting Shiva Rajkumar
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Aishwarya Rai recently attended the SIIMA Awards in Dubai with her daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan. While the actress grabbed attention for her win, her daughter impressed netizens with her etiquette. Aaradhya's video greeting Shiva Rajkumar by touching his feet has gone viral on social media. 

In a video shared by a user on Instagram, Aishwarya Rai can be seen holding her award and greeting Shiva Rajkumar with folded hands. The actress is also seen introducing her daughter to the Kannada superstar, after which Aaradhya was seen touching Shiva Rajkumar's feet to greet him instead of shaking hands. The superstar was seen blessing Aaradhya in the video. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Snehkumar Zala (@snehzala)

Aaradhya's gesture towards Shiva Rajkumar impressed everyone. Aishwarya Rai's fans praised her upbringing. One of the comments read, "Sanskar umar de bade hai iske." Another user wrote, "Wow good habit from mom to daughter." Another commented, "She learned good." Another wrote, "Aishwarya has raised her daughter well. Superb." 

In the video, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was also seen hugging Vikram, her Ponniyin Selvan co-star. At the SIIMA Awards 2024, Aishwarya won Best Actress in a Leading Role (Critics) award for her performance in Ponniyin Selvan: II (2023). As the actress went on the stage to recieve her award, Aaradhya Bachchan was seen cheering her up and capturing the moment in her mobile phone. 

As Aishwarya collected her award from filmmaker Kabir Khan on stage, she reflected on her win. In her acceptance speech, the actor said, “Thank you so very much SIIMA for honouring me with the award. It means the world to me because this was a movie so close to my heart, Ponniyin Selvan, directed by my guru Mani Ratnam. And honouring my work for the best actress as Nandini in Ponniyin Selvan is actually celebrating the work of the entire team.”

Ponniyin Selvan II, directed by Mani Ratnam, also starred Vikram, Trisha,  Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Jayaram, Prabhu, R. Sarathkumar, Sobhita Dhulipala, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Vikram Prabhu, Prakash Raj, Rahman and R. Parthiban. The film was a huge success at the box office with fans calling Aishwarya Rai's performance in the film 'her career-best'. 

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Watch: Priyanka Chopra's daughter Malti Marie takes mic from dad Nick Jonas, sings for him at London concert

Watch: Priyanka Chopra's daughter Malti Marie takes mic from dad Nick Jonas, sings for him at London concert

Empowering India's Economic Growth: How Tax Professionals Navigate Challenges and Thrive with Practice Guru's Solutions

Empowering India's Economic Growth: How Tax Professionals Navigate Challenges and Thrive with Practice Guru's Solutions

Rajkummar Rao asks makers to remove this singer from his song? Here's what we know

Rajkummar Rao asks makers to remove this singer from his song? Here's what we know

Who Armed Hezbollah's Pagers? The unsolved case of a deadly blast

Who Armed Hezbollah's Pagers? The unsolved case of a deadly blast

Before Anubhav Sinha, this director worked on series about IC 814 hijack for 8 years, OTT giant shelved project to...

Before Anubhav Sinha, this director worked on series about IC 814 hijack for 8 years, OTT giant shelved project to...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet actor who became superstar with blockbuster debut, signed 47 films in 11 days; never gave another hit, is now...

Meet actor who became superstar with blockbuster debut, signed 47 films in 11 days; never gave another hit, is now...

7 unsung women scientists whose discoveries changed the world

7 unsung women scientists whose discoveries changed the world

This controversial film was banned during Emergency, prints were burnt, was reshot but...

This controversial film was banned during Emergency, prints were burnt, was reshot but...

10 amazing images captured by Hubble Space Telescope

10 amazing images captured by Hubble Space Telescope

From Kilimanjaro National Park to Aldabra Atoll: 7 UNESCO world heritage sites that have high entry fees

From Kilimanjaro National Park to Aldabra Atoll: 7 UNESCO world heritage sites that have high entry fees

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement