Watch: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan subtly reacts to Abhishek Bachchan divorce rumours in viral video, flaunts..

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was seen flaunting her wedding ring amid divorce rumours with Abhishek Bachchan.

It’s all about a wedding ring! Well, amid the divorce rumours of Bollywood actors Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan, it’s the ring in Rai’s hand that is fetching all the attention.

Media reports are abuzz that all is not well within the Bachchan paradise. Earlier, it was their videos of not being very happy in each other’s presence during social events and then there was no refutation of any separation news. Occasionally, they were spotted with their daughter—Aaradhy Bachchan as well, but lately even such sights have become rare.

However, at a recent event, Aishwarya Rai was seen wearing her wedding ring again. She was seen in public in Paris where she was attending the Paris Fashion Week. Her daughter wasn’t seen with Aishwarya.

A few days ago, she attended the SIIMA Awards where the ring was missing, and it made rumour mills going crazy over her relationship status. Abhishek Bachchan is also missing from public appearances these days.

The two actors got married in 2007 in a grand ceremony in Mumbai. It was considered the biggest Indian wedding of the year at that time. While Aishwarya was already a big star, Abhishek was trying to find his feet in the tinsel town despite a much-talked debut and some big budget projects. Later, Aishwarya decided to cut down on her projects and focus more on family and kid.

Has the wedding ring made a return as a deliberate attempt to shut down the rumour mills, or it was always there but the fans went too far and predicted a fall out between the couple!