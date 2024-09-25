Watch: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan returns with Aaradhya after mesmerising fans in Paris, poses with paps at Mumbai airport

Aishwarya Raci Bachchan was seen posing with the paparazzi after returning from Paris, and netizens are praising Aaradhya for always standing by her mother and supporting her during tough times.

Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has returned to Mumbai after turning heads in Paris with her stunning looks. Last night, she was spotted at the Mumbai airport with her daughter Aaradhya. They looked happy together, and their video went viral on social media.

Aishwarya was seen posing with the paparazzi in the viral videos, and netizens are praising Aaradhya for always standing by her mother and supporting her during tough times. Many are calling Aaradhya, Aishwarya's best friend.

Take a look at the viral videos:

Aishwarya Rai turned heads at Paris Fashion Week 2025 in a stunning red off-shoulder outfit. Alia Bhatt also made her debut at the event. On Tuesday, photos of both actresses walking the ramp for L’Oréal Paris went viral. Aishwarya walked the runway with incredible confidence and grace, representing L'Oréal Paris. Her walk became even more special when she greeted the French audience with a 'namaste,' reflecting the richness of Indian culture. While trends may come and go, true icons endure, and Aishwarya is a perfect example of that. Just take a look at the visuals from her ramp walk, and you’ll likely agree!

Meanwhile, on the film front, Aishwarya recently won the Best Actress award at the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) for her performance in Ponniyin Selvan 2, directed by Mani Ratnam. The award was presented to her by filmmaker Kabir Khan. After winning, Aishwarya expressed her heartfelt gratitude, thanking the entire team behind the film.

She said, "Thank you so very much, SIIMA, for honouring me with this award. It means the world to me because 'Ponniyin Selvan' was a movie so close to my heart. Directed by my mentor Mani Ratnam, this award recognises not just my work as Nandini but the efforts of the entire team."

(With inputs from ANI)

