Watch: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan comforts an inconsolable Kajol at father-in-law Veeru Devgan's funeral

The biggest of Bollywood celebrities thronged Devgans' Mumbai residence on Monday to pay their last respects to Ajay Devgn's father and veteran action director Veeru Devgan. Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Sajid Khan, Harman Baweja were amongst the first to arrive.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who also dropped by to extend their condolences, were seen comforting an inconsolable Kajol. In a new video that's now going viral, Kajol can be seen crying uncontrollably on Aishwarya's shoulders while the latter is seen consoling her.

The 77-year-old was one of the most celerated action and stunt directors in Bollywood. The exact reason for his death is yet unknown. According to a report in Mid-day, he was admitted in Surya Hospital, Santacruz, Mumbai.

Veeru Devgan hardly attended film events in the recent past (probably owing to his health and old age) and was last seen at the screening of Ajay'sTotal Dhamaal.

He had choregraphed fight and action scenes for over 80 Hindi films including Ishq (1997), Shahenshah (1988), Khoon Bhari Maang (1988), Mr India (1987), Himmatwala (1983) and Mr. Natwarlal (1979). He even directed Hindustan Ki Kasam in 1999, which starred Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay and Manisha Koirala.

Talking about his father a few years ago, Ajay had said he was his true Singham. “The Singham in my life can only be my father. Because he is a man who came to Bombay at that point in time with `4 in his pocket, wanting to become something, struggled, washed and lived in taxis so he could live here, did not eat food for eight days at times, worked so hard, became a street fighter from there till Mr Ravi Khanna saw him one day asking him whether he would become a fight director. From there, his growth from nowhere to become India’s topmost action director is remarkable.

“I have seen him getting so much respect that some of the biggest actors would touch his feet, wanting to work with him. By the time I was born, he had enough money. As a kid and being an action director’s son, I still had the same lifestyle I have today, including owning a Mercedes. He has 50 stitches in his head and has broken every bone in his body. So no one else can be my Singham.”