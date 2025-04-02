Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and their daughter Aaradhya wowed the audience with their dance performance, recreating the famous hook step from Kajra Re.

For months, there have been rumours about the marriage of Bollywood stars Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, with speculations about a possible divorce. However, instead of directly addressing these rumours, the couple handled the situation calmly and quietly.

Their recent public appearances have put an end to the gossip. Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and their daughter Aaradhya wowed the audience with their dance performance, recreating the famous hook step from Kajra Re (Bunty Aur Babli, 2005).

Aaradhya flawlessly matched her parents' moves, making it a memorable family moment. The video of them is going viral on social media, in which they can be seen vibing with each other. Netizens have also reacted to the video. One of the wrote, "inka toh divorce hone waala tha."

The second one commented, "good to see them together." The third one commented, "Aishwarya is the real queen."

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai, who have appeared together in films like Guru, Raavan, Sarkar Raj, and Umrao Jaan, got married in 2007 and became parents to their daughter Aaradhya in 2011. Recently, there have been rumours about their alleged divorce, but the couple has chosen not to respond to these speculations.

Instead, they have maintained their silence and handled their personal life with dignity. Recently, Abhishek and Aishwarya have put an end to the separation rumours by attending family events and public outings together, showing their strong bond.

On the work front, Abhishek Bachchan's latest project was the dance drama Be Happy, which was released directly on Amazon Prime Video on March 14. Directed by Remo D'Souza, the film also featured Inayat Verma, Nora Fatehi, Nassar, Johny Lever, and Harleen Sethi in important roles.