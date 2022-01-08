WATCH: Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan’s daughter Aaradhya sings Christmas carols, dances in UNSEEN video

In a never-before-seen video, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai's daughter Aaradhya Bachchan asked everyone to do their part for others and 'be a secret Santa even when it isn't Christmas.' She also danced and played a little drum while singing Christmas carols.

Aaradhya appeared in the video wearing a red dress and a Santa Claus hat, delivering a message about the true spirit of the holidays. “While ‘tis the season to be jolly, it is also time to think about giving, giving without any expectation or receiving anything in return whatsoever or even being thanked. The spirit of Christmas lies in being a secret Santa throughout the year. Can we be a secret Santa even when it isn’t Christmas? Think about it,” she said.

Fans showered love on Aaradhya. "Awwww she is so adorable and pretty just like her mummy," one wrote. "Wow! Such a lovely girl is giving a beautiful message of Christmas.

In 2018, Aishwarya talked about the media attention that her daughter gets. She told Hindustan Times, “Aaradhya has seen it [the attention] since she was a baby, while I was exposed to it only in my twenties. Is it normal to her? I don’t know. It can’t be normal to see human beings behave strangely. But also it’s not like she woke up one day and experienced it. She has seen crowds outside our gates, media outside the airports and I would like to believe that she realises that it happens sporadically.”

“I have been a very normal mother with her throughout. I have gone with her everywhere. I go to her school every day. I have done normal things with her like taken her to the park, visited temples, gone to the supermarket etc., so that she understands what ‘normal normal’ is and what social excitement is,” she added.