Watch: Ahead of Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani wedding, bride-to-be leaves for Jaisalmer with family

Ahead of Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's wedding, the bride-to-be was spotted leaving for Jaisalmer with the family. On Saturday morning, Kiara was spotted at Kalina airport, in a no-makeup look, wearing a white outfit with a pink dupatta.

Before going inside the airport premise, Kiara waved at paps, and the photographers were congratulating her on the wedding. Viral Bhayani shared the video with the caption, "The very gorgeous #kiaraadvani leaves for her wedding in Jaisalmer along with her family. #kiarakishaadi #sidharthmalhotra #sidkiara."

Sid-Kiara fans can't control their excitement for the wedding, and they dropped congratulations comments on the post. A user wrote, "So, it's official." Another user added, "Finally. Excited and can't wait." One of the users wrote, "CANT KEEP CALM FINALLY ITS HAPPENING IM SCREAMING." A netizen added, "Finally they got their lifepartners." Another netizen added, "Eagerly waiting for her bridal look." One of the netizens added, "This is why I like her..she always want response media and the glow in her face..So happy for them."

Last month, Kiara attended Sidharth's upcoming movie, Mission Majnu's screening. Advani arrived after Nora Fatehi, Sajid Khan, and other guests, but she stole the limelight. The entire media was focusing on Sid-Kiara, and they were busy looking too good. Kiara even hugged Sidharth with happiness, and the latter was there with him while interacting with other guests.

While posing for the media, one of the paparazzi teased Kiara about the rumoured wedding date of Sidharth Malhotra. As soon as pap commented 'madam February 6,' Advani laughed and walked further to meet other guests. Before that, Sidharth Malhotra celebrated his 38th birthday. On his special occasion, Kiara Advani dropped a scenic picture wishing him. In the photo, the rumoured lovebirds are seen staring into each other's eyes against a beautiful scenic view background.

Sharing the photo, Kiara wrote, "Whatcha lookin at birthday boy" and added a cake, monkey, confetti, and eyes filled with heart emoji. The birthday boy is seen wearing a camouflaged-printed cap with a black jacket, while the actress is seen wearing a green cap. Ananya Panday took to the comments section and wrote, "I think I took this picture cuties!!!!".