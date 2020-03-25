Watch: After monologue, Kartik Aaryan raps coronavirus safety measures

About a week back, Kartik Aaryan had taken to his social media pages and posted a video in which he is schooling and urging people to stay indoors as said by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to be safe during coronavirus outbreak across the country. He did it in the style of his Pyaar Ka Punchnama monologue and also got appreciated by PM for it. Now, Kartik had posted another video in which he has rapped the coronavirus safety measures.

He is seen waking up from his sleep and talking the same rules which he told earlier but as a stylish rapper. He is showing a mask and to wear it when necessary. Towards the end, Kartik washes his hand with hand sanitizer too. Many lauded the actor for his video and he has a huge fan following and they will do get influenced with his golden words.

Kartik captioned the video stating, "Jab tak Ghar nahi baithoge, main yaad dilaata rahunga! #CoronaStopKaroNa #CoronaRapKaroNa Keep spreading the word".

Check it out below:

Earlier when Modi appreciated Kartik, he replied by stating, "Thank you @narendramodi Sir. Will keep reminding everyone. GARMIYON KI CHHUTTIYAN NAHI CHALU HO GAYI HAIN (Summer vacations have not begun). #CoronaStopKaroNa"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik has been shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in Jaipur and returned home amid coronavirus outbreak. He had also undergone surgery in his right hand and soon after that he had also attended the press conference of IIFA 2020.

Kartik was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal opposite Sara Ali Khan.