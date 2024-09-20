Twitter
Watch: Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth make first appearance after wedding, respond to paps when asked about 'mithai'

Aditi Rao Hydari flaunts sindoor, walks hand-in-hand with Siddharth in their first appearance after marriage.

Riya Sharma

Updated : Sep 20, 2024, 08:07 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Watch: Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth make first appearance after wedding, respond to paps when asked about 'mithai'
Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth first appearance after wedding
Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth recently surprised everyone when they shared their adorable wedding pics on social media. The lovebirds are now back in Mumbai and were spotted walking hand-in-hand, blushing as they made their first appearance together after marriage.

On Friday, Viral Bhayani took to Instgaram and shared videos of Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari coming out of the Mumbai airport, moving towards their car. The couple were seen walking hand-in-hand, flaunting their million dollar smiles as the paps congratulated them for their wedding. The two were seen blushing. 

While Aditi Rao Hydari gave fashion goals as a newlywed in a pink Anarkali suit and flaunted her sindoor, Siddharth was seen carrying a simple, casual look wearing a blue shirt and black jeans which he paired with a blue cap. In another video shared by a paparazzo, the newlyweds were questioned about sweets, 'Ma'am mithai nahi laaye humare liye? (you didn't bring sweets for us?)" to which the actress responded, "Kal (Tomorrow I will bring)." 

Netizens reacted to the newlywed's first appearance after marriage. One of the comments read, "Best jodi." Another user commented, "Such a lovely couple." Another wrote, "They look so cute together." Another comment read, "Shaandaar." 

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth have been dating for long now. The couple never accepted their relationship publically untill March 2024 when they announced their engagement. The couple tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony on September 16 at Sri Ranganayakaswamy Temple in Srirangapur, Wanaparthy district, Telangana. The couple then took to their social media to share the news with fans. 

Aditi wore a biege saree with golden jewellery  and Sharing their simple, romantic, and adorable photos from their wedding, the couple wrote, "You are my Sun, my Moon, and all my Stars…” To being Pixie Soulmates for eternity…to laughter, to never growing up…To Eternal Love, Light & Magic. Mrs & Mr Adu-Siddhu." 

